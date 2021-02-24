Training boost for meat industry staff

GET AHEAD: Oakey Beef's Aimee Bolton says ICMJ events are excellent for career development opportunities.

Anyone with a passion for the livestock and meat industries, or those with an interest in getting involved, has the chance to bolster their knowledge and skills, and build new networks, at the upcoming ICMJ Northern Conference.

Early-bird discounts close next week for the 2021 conference, which will be held in Rockhampton from April 7 to 10 and provide workers from all levels of the industry the chance to learn from, and network with, industry experts and agribusinesses professionals.

A highlight of the conference is the Beef Australia Careers Expo and Industry Exhibition on Thursday April 8, which uses a fun social setting to connect people of all skill levels and support them in taking the next step in their careers.

Aimee Bolton previously attended ICMJ events as a student and having now graduated and employed full-time with Oakey Beef, she intends on continuing to come along to ICMJ events for the career development opportunities.

"You shouldn't stop networking and developing professionally just because you've got a job - you've got to keep pushing to stay up-to-date with the latest in the industry," she said.

"ICMJ events are also really fun, we've got lots of time in the schedule for networking over a few drinks and that's important too, I can't tell you how many times social connections made through ICMJ have come in handy in my career already.

"The sessions aren't just valuable to those working in offices, it's also workers on stations, those working on plant floors and everyone else whose combined efforts make the northern industry work.

"All those people need to be on the forefront of what's coming in the sector because they are the leaders of the future and that's what ICMJ is all about, to equip the people who will be taking us forward."

The program is jam-packed with interesting and informative sessions including:

. 'Red meat update and current trends' by Phoebe Johnson, MLA

. 'Vertically integrated value chains - an Australian Country Choice perspective' by Paul Gibson, ACC

. 'Precision management in grazing systems - opportunities for improved sustainability' by A/Prof Ryan Reuter, Oklahoma State University (to present remotely)

. 'Selecting for profit - a producer perspective' by Rebecca Burnham, REB grazing . 'Genomic selection for eating quality' by Dr Karen Schutt, Neogen

. 'Putting yourself out there - how to be an effective communicator' - Michael Thomson, CQUniversity, and

. 'The power of effective networking skills' by Sarah Taylor, Teys Australia HR

The event will be run within CQUniversity's COVID Safe requirements to ensure the safety of all attendees and is co-hosted by Teys Australia.

Registrations close March 5. To register visit www.icmj.com.au/product/2021nicmj

The story Training boost for meat industry staff first appeared on Farm Online.