Research dedication is a winner for Ben

AGRICULTURAL engineer Ben White, who is the Kondinin Group's research manager and editor of Farming Ahead magazine, has been awarded the prestigious western region Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Seed of Light award.

The GRDC Seed of Light award is presented annually to a person making a major contribution to communicating the outcomes of grains research and development in WA.

Mr White received the award from GRDC Western Region Panel chairman Darrin Lee at the Grains Research Update at Crown Towers on Monday morning.

Kondinin Group works with growers, advisers and industry to provide independent information for growers relating to products and services.

Mr White has extensive experience in the delivery of research and has expertise in the areas of farming technology, grain storage, precision farming, engine technology, harvesting, seeding and spraying equipment.

He has co-ordinated its research program since 2003 and, as editor of the Kondinin Group's Farming Ahead magazine, has extensive knowledge of the challenges, cropping systems and technical requirements growers need across Australia's cropping regions.

Mr White said it was a privilege to work in the grains industry and an honour to win the award.

"There are some people who have won this award before me that I really look up to and admire the contribution that they've made to the industry," Mr white said.

"To be considered as part of that alumni is really special to me."

Mr White also delivers extension work as part of the GRDC's Onfarm Grain Storage investment.

He is contactable via the memorable 1800weevil national grain storage hotline.

"Ben is at the forefront when it comes to knowledge of grain storage systems and handling," Mr Lee said.

"He also has a highly personalised approach - his engagement with growers and grower groups and onfarm extension approach are truly excellent.

"Ben is willing to come out to the farm, assess the grower's grain storage system and provide tailored advice to individual growers."

Mr White said he has been fortunate to have some fantastic mentors over the years.

"There are plenty of people that I have been able to have a chat with and get some advice from," he said.

"There are a lot of older and wiser heads around, but there are also a lot of fresh faces that are young, enthusiastic and energetic.

"I encourage the wiser heads to mentor someone younger because you'll see that the legacy you pass on will outlive your career."

Mr Lee said Mr White and his team's honest and easy-to-read machinery reviews, conducted on behalf of the Kondinin Group, continued to be highly regarded and eagerly anticipated by Australian growers.

"The costs involved with buying and renewing machinery have a major impact on farming profitability and Ben's reviews are invaluable in informing grower decisions," Mr Lee said.

"A great example of Ben's work in this area is the GRDC booklet machinery investment and replacement options for growers in the Kwinana West port zone and he is also finalising a GRDC machinery investment options publication that will be relevant Australia-wide."

