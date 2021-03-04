Snake central - where 34 different species like to call home

There is still debate over where most Australian snakes call home but a university researcher claims to know where there are more different sorts of snakes than anywhere else.



Darwin in the Northern Territory - a tropical paradise for reptiles and humans.



The researcher, Brenton von Takach, lives close to his subjects being attached to Charles Darwin University in Darwin.



Dr von Takach says he has confirmed Darwin is ground zero for snakes, harbouring more different species than any other capital city in the country.

He has based his claim on the analysis on panicked calls from the public to professional snake catchers between 2011 and 2017.



There are 34 non-marine snake species found in the broader Darwin region, compared with Brisbane (30), Perth (18), Sydney (16), Adelaide (eight), Melbourne (seven), Canberra (five) and Hobart (three).



In Darwin he found "5210 human interactions" with the reptiles over a seven-year period.

That's more than two call outs to remove a snake each day.

And it does not take into account the scary snake finds which sort themselves out.

MORE READING: Moving from the city to the country can come with added dangers.

Dr von Takach said despite the number of callouts, nine out of 10 of those snakes retrieved were non-venomous.

"It's the classic pattern of biodiversity, there's an increase in diversity towards the tropics; you tend to find a lot more species up here than down south," Dr von Takach said.

"Darwin being a very northerly city has a lot more snakes than most other cities across the country.

"But in saying that we obviously have less dangerous snakes than many other places."

The analysis found two species (golden tree snakes and carpet pythons) had more than 1000 callout records each, and three species (children's pythons, water pythons and slaty-grey snakes) had between 500 and 1000 records each.

Together the five species, all considered non-dangerous to humans, were responsible for 4262 (81pc) of the total number of records.

Dr Brenton von Takach with a Coastal Taipan, one of the few highly venomous snakes which can be found in the Darwin region.

Dr von Takach said despite the numbers, there was still a significant fear factor surrounding the reptiles in the Top End.

"A lot of people are surprised or worried when they see snakes in their yard or their house, but when explained to them that it's a golden tree snake and it's not going to hurt them, most are happy to leave the snake in their yard or property," he said.

"It's more a matter of explaining to people which snakes are dangerous and which won't hurt them - the reality is the majority aren't going to hurt you.

"Having said that, there's a lot of people that are still worried about pythons eating their chickens or their dogs."

Dr von Takach conducted the research alongside snake catcher and lead author Tom Parkin (Australian Museum Research Institute) and co-authors Chris Jolly (Charles Sturt University) and Alana de Laive (Australian Museum Research Institute).

He said snake numbers around Darwin had remained surprisingly similar across the seven-year period.

"There was no long-term change with the numbers year-on-year, they seem relatively consistent," Dr Von Takach said.

"Across the years there hasn't been a significant difference."

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Snake central - where 34 different species like to call home first appeared on Farm Online.