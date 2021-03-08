Giant airseeder is bound for WA

LAKE GRACE will soon be home to Australia's first, and the world's largest, production airseeder - the Bourgault 91300.

Lake Grace farmer Leon Clarke and family have signed up for the massive airseeder which will arrive in the State later this year, just in time for the 2022 seeding season.

Purchased through AFGRI Equipment at Lake Grace the new air seeder represents a key part of the Clarke family's strategy to boost efficiency on their property of mostly duplex soils.

"We needed a bin that was large enough to give us flexibility and capacity to put multiple products down the tube," Mr Clarke said.

"The four large bins provide us with that and having weigh cells on each bin and on the go ability to see and adjust rates is unbelievably valuable.

"The large size will also increase our efficiency into the future of our business.

"We are excited for the new arrival and looking forward to the 2022 sowing season."

Like all of Bourgault's new 9000 Series airseeders, the 91300 model has state-of-the-art seeding technology with on board weigh scales for each individual tank, Auto-Section Control, and pressure sensors for each tank.

The company said "on-the-go" accurate weighing of the products in each individual tank sends live readings to the controller to confirm to the operator the application rate is spot on.

And if 45,800L wasn't enough capacity, then growers could add another 1500L saddle tank as an option.

The 91300 comes standard with a surge braking system to slow things down when needed for safer transport.

The brakes automatically apply just the right amount of braking as the hitch load changes from tension to compression.

Filling is taken care of by a high capacity 12 inch diameter conveyor with a 20 inch rubber belt for gentle loading and unloading.

Carrying the load are dual wheels front and back with IF710/70R42CFO on the steering front axle and IF850/75R42CFO duals on the rear.

The Clarke family chose Bourgault "because we have had Bourgault gear since 2004, we have been happy with the construction, simplicity of their systems and parts abundance in Perth", where the head office is.

With a seeding program that relies on timely sowing, Mr Clarke said their giant new airseeder would be coupled to a new 80ft Bourgault 3335-80 Paralink Hoe Drill equipped with a full Hi-Flotation running gear (HF) and the exclusive Quick Depth Adjust (QDA) system to really boost productivity.

The Clarke family aim to cover 26 hectares an hour and 200ha per fill, increasing efficiency and reducing labour fatigue.

Bourgault Australia's WA Territory manager Kim Russell said that "even though this is the first in Australia the trend remains towards larger seeders and the 91300 is already a big seller in North America".

"We are really pleased the Clarke family has chosen Bourgault and we look forward to delivering this amazing machine later in the year," Mr Russell said.

The 9000I Series was announced in June 2020 and launched in Australia in December 2020.