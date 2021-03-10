CBH advisory role vacancies

THE CBH Group's Growers' Advisory Council (GAC) recently welcomed new chairwoman, Romina Nicoletti from Bonnie Rock, and deputy chairman, Craig Doney from Harrismith.

With the election of the new leader, CBH thanked outgoing chairman, Neville McDonald, and deputy chairwoman, Helen Woodhams (who was elected to the CBH Board in August 2020).

In addition, the GAC is also seeking nominations from WA growers to fill two vacant positions due to the expiry of the terms of sitting councillors.

One vacancy is in district five to meet the minimum number of councillors required for that district.

The other position is available to a grower from any district, as the minimum number of councillors required for all districts has already been met.

CBH chairman Simon Stead encouraged growers to nominate to join the GAC.

"I would like to thank Neville McDonald for his dedication, commitment and leadership during his time as chairman on the GAC, and for his significant contribution to the co-operative," Mr Stead said.

He said the GAC played an invaluable role in ensuring CBH listened to its members and appropriately serviced their needs.

"The GAC gives another voice to our members directly to management and the board - and this voice is critical to the long-term success of our co-operative," he said.

"The GAC provides input and advice on important issues impacting growers, the co-operative and the broader grain industry.

"It is an opportunity for CBH grower members to provide feedback on important grower issues, while enhancing their own professional development through education and training opportunities."

The GAC is made up of 16 grower councillors and provides a formal channel to facilitate feedback and communication between CBH grower members and the co-operative's board and management team.

The council meets four times a year in Perth to inform CBH of issues raised by growers, consider issues of a strategic nature to the WA grain industry and provide feedback on CBH initiatives that will impact growers.

The GAC also helps increase grower engagement and understanding of issues affecting the co-operative and the broader grain industry.

A GAC councillor's term is a single period of four years, with the two new positions starting on July 1.

Growers interested in joining the GAC will need to address the selection criteria provided on the CBH website and provide five referees. Successful candidates are selected by a panel comprising of directors and representatives from the GAC and CBH management through an interview process.

Applications close on March 26.