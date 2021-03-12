Southend stud wins Prime Yearling judging

COMPETITION was tight in this year's prime yearling beef steer and heifer competition as three different exhibitors went head to head at the 2021 Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

There were three weight categories, lightweight 360-430kg, mediumweight 430-470kg and heavyweight 470-540kg.

In the lightweight class, there were four entries, three from Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning and one from Carenda Angus stud, Katanning, while there were five entries in the heavyweight category one from Southend stud, one from Carenda stud, two from Bullock Hills Simmental stud, Katanning and one from Summit Gelbvieh stud, Narrikup.

Following up on last year's success was Kurt Wise, Southend stud, who went back-to-back and collected the grand champion ribbon with a lightweight Murray Grey steer.

The steer weighed in at 386 kilograms and earned 96 points out of a possible 100.

In charge of judging this year was Gary Buller, Monterey Murray Grey and Angus studs, Karridale, who was very pleased with both the calmness and quality of all the cattle.

"Overall the exhibitors should be congratulated on the cattle exhibited as their temperament and the meat quality were outstanding," Mr Buller said.

With the champion heavyweight exhibit in the prime yearling beef competition at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama from the Pugh family's Summit Gelbvieh stud, Narrikup, were, sponsor Country Wide Insurance Brokers Narrogin branch manager Michelle Batt (left), UniGrain Pty Ltd sponsor Henry Vaughan, judge Gary Buller, Monterey Murray Grey and Angus studs, Karridale, Summit Gelbvieh stud co-principal Alexandra Riggall and daughter Olivia.

"The degree of finish on all of the cattle was ideal."

Mr Buller said while they were all very good cattle, the lightweight steer stood out as the champion in its division.

"It had a terrific hindquarter and was very smooth with no coarseness," he said.

With no mediumweight entrants this year, it was then straight onto the heavyweight champion announcement and in this section it was the Pugh family's Summit Gelbvieh stud, Narrikup, which finished on top and collected the champion ribbon.

The steer weighed 520kg and scored 96 points out of 100.

Mr Buller said the Pugh's steer was an outstanding steer with terrific width and overall finish.

"It also had a nice soft coat, plenty of muscle and a good even fat cover," Mr Buller said.

"Having no mediumweights this year meant there was quite a contrast from the big to the small cattle."

Mr Buller went on to say that there was very little separating the champion lightweight and the champion heavyweight.

"I would have been happy with either of them as the grand champion, I just came back to the fact that the heavyweight yield might not be quite as good as the lightweight," he said.

Second place in the lightweight class went to a steer from the Kitchen family's Carenda Angus stud, which received 93 points out of 100 and weighed 416kg, while third place went to Southend Murray Greys for a yearling that weighed 370kg and earned 92 points.

An honourable mention went to the only female entry in the heavyweight category which received a second place ribbon for the class.

It was a Simmental-Angus cross weighing 502kg from the Patterson family's Bullock Hills and it received 94 points out of 100.

"She was unlucky to come up against the steers because she was right up there in quality," Mr Buller said.

Third place in the heavyweight classes was awarded to Southend Murray Grey stud for a 474kg heavyweight Murray Grey steer which finished on a total of 92 points.