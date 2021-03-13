Southend unled dominance continues

FOR the third year in a row Southend Murray Greys secured the grand champion title for pair of unled heifers after first securing the champion ribbon for purebred unled heifers at the annual Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

Stud principal Kurt Wise was pleased to continue his winning streak.

Judge Gary Buller, Monterey stud, Karridale, said the heifers were very uniform but udder development was the main factor that helped separate the winning pair from the other Woolorama exhibits.

"Really there was not much between all the pairs in terms of quality," Mr Buller said.

"Looking at them all side on it doesn't look like there is much difference but looking behind them you can start to see the differences."

Mr Buller said the winning pair were both evenly coloured and sized.

"Overall they were very nice even heifers with good correctness of structure," he said.

The first place heifers scored a total of 92 points out of a possible 100.

In the points breakdown, Mr Wise had scores of 36 out of 40 for structural soundness, 28/30 for femininity, 14/15 for evenness of pen and 14/15 for judges discretion.

In second place with a score of 89 out of 100 was a pair of Angus heifers from the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Narrogin.

"The pair in second-place mainly lost points on evenness," Mr Buller said.

In third place for the pair of purebred heifers was Summit Gelbvieh stud, Narrikup, with 88 out of 100 points.

Moving onto the pair of unled commercial heifers class, it was Morrisvale, Narrikup, that took out the champion ribbon with their duo of Limousin-Droughtmaster cross heifers.

"The champion pen were some of the quietest heifers and that showed, there was also great consistent femininity between them," he said.

The Morrisvale stud, Narrikup, exhibited the champion pen of commercial unled heifers at this year's Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama with this duo of Limousin-Droughtmaster cross females. With them were Morrisvales James Morris (left), son Spencer, wife Casey and judge Gary Buller, Monterey stud, Karridale.

"It mainly came down to the finer points such as udder development and teets, these heifers were outstanding in that department."

"They were more structurally uniform compared to the other pair," Mr Buller said.

The heifers received 88 out of a possible 100 points, broken down they scored 35/40 for structural soundness, 28/30 for femininity, 12/15 for evenness of pen and 13/15 for judge's discretion.

Just one point behind was second-place getters Summit Gelbvieh with a pair of Gelbvieh composites on an overall score of 87 out of 100.

"It was very close across all exhibits," Mr Buller said.