Self sufficient at Northcliffe

News
This great size block is a treat with room to move.

  • Price: $460,000
  • Location: Northcliffe
  • Area: 3.98ha
  • Agent: Elders Real Estate
  • Contact: Orest Luzny 0428 932 570


JUST three kilometres north of Northcliffe, this great size block is a treat with room to move, privacy and a relaxed lifestyle to grow your interest, whatever it might be.

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom corrugated Colorbond home has a roomy open plan kitchen, dining and living area.

The property is insulated and equipped with reverse cycle air conditioning, a gas hot water system, dishwasher, pizza oven and is set up for a generator power alternative.

Verandahs on three sides of the house accommodates a relaxing rural aspect via the patio.

Fantastic water supply from about a five megalitre dam services an additional income - a semi- commercial, intensive horticultural garden with sales to specific city markets as well as a roadside stall.

A 70,000 litre galvanised rainwater tank supplies the residence, which includes a Colorbond 9 metre x 6m fully enclosed shed, complete with a 3m2 cool store and 7m x 13m Colorbond machinery shed.

Extras include a shade house, a lock-up chook pen, Foxtel and ADSL internet.

Elders Real Estate specialist Orest Luzny considers the Northcliffe area as "ideal for a retreat or retirement with a mild Mediterranean climate, just 20 minutes from Windy Harbour and lots of other exciting and interesting coastal experiences".

"With Pemberton within 20 minutes reach and the regional town of Manjimup a further 20 minutes - all the essentials are provided," Mr Luzny said.

