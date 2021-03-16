Smooth ride delivers better spray result

ONE of the biggest advantages of the latest Miller Nitro 7000 series self-propelled sprayers is the suspension according to Mike Symes, Miller Sales for WA, McIntosh Distribution.

He made the comment at the McIntosh & Son New Holland machinery roadshow hosted at Moonyoonooka last Thursday.

Mr Symes said that the suspension had been a key selling point for the Miller Nitro since the 4000 series.

The long-trailing arm hydraulic suspension set-up significantly reduces the amount of body roll in the machine's chassis.

"Minimising the body roll of the chassis minimises the roll of the boom," Mr Symes said.

"Combined with the factory-fitted Raven XRT auto-height system, it's now easier to keep your boom at its best average spraying height in challenging conditions.

"Raven XRT is a radar-based system that offers more accurate feedback than the original ultrasonic system.

"We have inertia and position sensors located on the chassis and boom.

"This means there are multiple data points for collection to provide fast and precise boom height control.

"We get lots of feedback on the 7000 series from customers who have owned previous models about the improved ground following ability - it's resulted in more time spraying at optimal spraying height."

Mr Symes said this was the ultimate goal of any boomsprayer for maximum chemical efficacy.

Mike Symes, Miller Sales for WA, McIntosh Distribution, is full of praise for the creature comforts in the latest Miller Nitro model.

"In a Miller, with its front-mounted boom, you have full visibility while working," he said.

"Couple this with an exceptional auto-height system and a chassis that minimises body roll, we get greater consistency when spraying,"

Other significant improvements of the Miller Nitro 7000 series release has been the increase in power, torque and fuel efficiency.

The 7000 series Nitro models now feature the proven Iveco cursor-9 Tier 2 power plant and range from 380hp-420hp, producing a 15-20 per cent increase in torque, with customers reporting better fuel efficiency and an improved driver experience.

Fuel efficiency has been reported to be further improved by the variable-speed cooling fan.

"A variable-speed cooling fan has the ability to spin at just off idle, so owners have noted a large reduction in fuel consumption," Mr Symes said.

Inertia and position sensors on the chassis and boom, keep the boom at its best average spraying height in challenging conditions.

Feedback to date is that the 7000 series engines are now only burning about 0.45 to 0.55 litres per hectare

Mr Symes said the wide, luxury SprayView cab featured a cooler under the training seat and more of an automotive-feel for increased driver comfort.

"This is probably the most comfortable and quiet piece of machinery you will operate in agriculture today," he said.