Strong bidding at Esperance sale

THE clearing sale for the Lawrence family SN & EN Lawrence, at Esperance marked the end of an era for the family as they were the original owners, dating back to 1964 when the property was allocated to them as a Conditional Purchase block.

The sale conducted by the Esperance Nutrien Ag Solutions team recently attracted 112 registered buyers who bid up strongly on the 92 lots offered from not only the Lawrence family, but also two outside vendors.

It was not only local buyers registered at the sale but a large number from further afield including from Cummins, Jarbuk, Lincoln and Kingston in South Australia, as well Kalgoorlie, Amelup, Mt Barker, Cranbrook, Gairdner River, Busselton, Pingelly and Wandering.

Equal top price item on the day was a 2008 model Fendt Vario 930 FWA tractor with 8152 hours that went for $100,000 under strong competition and was purchased by a telephone bidder from Cummins in South Australia, trading as Carinya Trust.

A 2007 model Case IH 8010 harvester with a 40 foot Honey Bee front and 5260 engine hours also met with strong competition and also reached $100,000 when it was purchased by EM & RG Warbuton, Wandering.

Continuing in the machinery section, a Lely 6m three-point linkage, two-way fire disc plough met with strong competition before finally being knocked down for $28,000 to Anthony Worham, trading as Valemarie, Cranbrook

The Lawrence family's clearing sale at Esperance conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions attracted 112 registered buyers including a number from South Australia, which were successful purchasers.

All the grain handling equipment was keenly sought after with an 86 tonne Parker mobile field bin with PTO discharge and a butterfly lid selling for $30,000 to Esperance farmers, Wayne and Kathy Murray trading as Murray Downs.

A DE Engineering three-barrel self-contained grain cleaner sold under strong competition and was finally knocked down for $24,000 to PA Parsons, Cummins, while the BC 18t chaser bin was successfully purchased at $17,000 by Rocklee Farming Trust, Mt Barker.

A 5111 Grain Commander SP auger was also keenly sought after and was purchased by NE & MM Weich & Son, Condingup, for $17,000.

All in all, it was a very successful and satisfying conclusion to the farming enterprise for the Lawrence families.