Bigger arsenal for the war against weeds

THE WA broadacre agriculture industry is lucky to have another impressive line-up of chemicals being made available this year, with a range of new modes of actions (MoAs) available for growers to utilise in the 2021 season and beyond.

Given the ever-increasing issue of resistance especially in pre-emergent herbicides, it is becoming apparent that growers need more in the arsenal for the war against weeds.

Speaking at the Liebe Group Crop Updates in Dalwallinu last Wednesday, Elders Scholz Rural agronomist David Scholz said the pre-emergent market was becoming a little crowded with trifluralin slowly being squeezed out, and in the absence of knockdowns, mainly being used as a mixing partner.

"Overwatch is a flexible new Group Q herbicide available for use in wheat, barley and canola," Mr Scholz said.

"It is another option in this space that has some flexibility if crop type suddenly changes after application."

Using knockdowns with spikes is beneficial when targeting some of the more problematic weeds in cropping programs and with group G chemistry coming back into vogue, growers are seeing a range of new products in this space.

"Following a prolonged period of pulse crops being left out when it comes to new chemistry, we finally have some new products in the market," Mr Scholz said.

"Ultro is a new pre-emergent option for the control of grasses in pulse crops, while Reflex is a game changer for broadleaf control in pulse crops with flexible use patterns including incorporated by sowing (IBS) or post sowing pre-emergent (PSPE).

"Looking further ahead Mateno Complete is promising to offer a good all in one product for the control of broadleaf and grass weeds."

Aclonifen is a brand new MOA in Australia which will prove of value in managing resistance, plus the proven synergistic effect of this chemistry alone is exciting for growers.

Voraxor, from BASF, is a double group G spike with activity on radish, capeweed, wireweed and fleabane.

"Growers should use 100 millilitres per hectare when using it as a spike and it can be considered good value as it has the extra active of Trifludimoxazin in comparison to straight Sharpen," Mr Scholz said.

"However growers need to be careful of the following crops with Voraxor, with 180 day plantback to field peas, chickpeas and lentils and 270 day plantback to canola, which needs to be carefully monitored.

"The 200-240ml/ha pre-emergent use rate will help to extend residual and control of other weeds, but crop planting should be delayed seven days."

Nufarm's Terrad'or is a group G spike with a broad spectrum of target weeds including annual ryegrass and use rates between 15-40 grams per hectare.

The product will suit those looking for flexibility following its use, with the only plant back limitation being 14 days for canola.

Reflex, from Syngenta, is a new broadleaf chemistry (Group G) for lupins with an adaptable use pattern.

"IBS at 500-1500ml/ha or PSPE at 500-1250ml/ha can be utilised with impressive results on a range of broadleaf weeds, including wild radish in lupins," Mr Scholz said.

"Reflex has shown good residual control up to 10 weeks and is proven to be a good tank mixing partner to strengthen existing broadleaf control options."

Ultro has shown impressive residual control of grasses that will aid in taking the pressure off Clethodim and Butroxydim later in the season, allowing growers to take advantage of improved control in the lupin phase.

In addition to this, Ultro, from ADAMA is Group E which is a mode of action not currently used in broadacre farming in WA.

FMC Australia's Overwatch is a new pre-emergent option for control of a range of grasses in cereals and canola.

"Use rates of 1.25l/ha have proven to exhibit strong activity on annual ryegrass as well as a range of other weeds," Mr Scholz said.

"Overwatch provides good flexibility with use registered on canola and cereals and is also a brand new mode of action, Group Q, for resistance management."

Mateno Complete, a new all-in-one option from Bayer, is expected on the market in 2022 and has so far shown good results in controlling both grasses and broadleaf weeds.

"With the proven value of Pyroxasulfone (Sakura) over the years, this is an exciting product as it combines Pyroxasulfone, Diflufenican (Brodal) and Aclonifen," Mr Scholz said

"Aclonifen is a brand new mode of action in Australia but pricing is yet to be confirmed, so watch this space."