Silverstone Charolais sells to $11,000

IT was a positive result for the Imberti family's Silverstone Charolais stud at their second annual on-property bull sale held at Narrikup recently where prices hit a high of $11,000.

There was plenty of choice for bulls but bidders were careful in their selections, only raising their hands to bid on the sires they had ticked off in their catalogues.

Sale figures improved across the board with 18 of 23 bulls selling under the hammer to average $5528 compared to 2020 when 11 out of 16 bulls sold averaging $4500.

Two more bulls were purchased immediately after the sale to further increase the clearance total to 20 out of 23 bulls being sold.

Values reached the $11,000 top price after some quickfire bidding by a number of interested parties on lot two Silverstone Quick Oats Q89 (P).

In the end it was first-time buyers Bill and Betty Jackson, WJ & EG Jackson, Frankland River, who paid the top price of $11,000 for the 899 kilogram son of Kooyong Lockett H2EL3E (P).

Quick Oats Q89 carried estimated breeding values (EBVs) of -3.2 birthweight (top five per cent of the breed), +3, +11, +6 for 200, 400, 600-day weights along with +16 carcase weight (CWT), along with raw scans of 5.9 per cent marbling (IMF) and 140cm2 eye muscle area (EMA).

The Jackson family runs 100 Charolais breeders.

"It had a very light birthweight which is what we were after," Mr Jackson said.

As well as the top-priced bull the Jacksons walked away with a Multimin product donated by Virbac.

After the sale, the Jackson family went on to purchase one of the passed in bulls at $4000.

The second top price of $10,000 was paid by return buyer Mike Twentyman, MI & MD Twentyman, Kalgan, for the 896kg Silverstone Quite Handsome Q130 (P) in lot three.

Quite Handsome, sired by Kooyong Lockett H2EL3E (P), has EBVs of -1.1 birthweight (top 20pc of the breed) as well as +8, +18, +19 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights alongside a +19 CWT, and raw scans of 137cm2 EMA and 5.1pc IMF.

Mr Twentyman went on to secure one more bull Silverstone Q-Tip Q208E weighing 726kg for $4000.

He said he purchased a bull at the stud's inaugural sale last year and has had great results.

The Twentymans run 300 breeders and they will use the Charolais bull over their Angus and Murray Grey females.

"I liked the structure of the bulls and they have a good temperament," Mr Twentyman said.

Two more operations secured two bulls each to be equal volume buyers of the sale.

First-time buyer Bruce Marshall, PR & SM Marshall, Torbay, secured two bulls paying $5000 for Kooyong Quintero (P) and $4500 for Silverstone Rock Lobster R15E (P).

Mr Marshall said the cattle were all very sound, with good temperament, feet and figures.

The Marshalls run 400 breeders and will put the bull over Angus to produce the very marketable Charolais-Angus cross calves.

Finally, it was Ken and Carlene Frost, Kendenup, who picked up two bulls at $4000 each.

Paying $8000 for one bull was Samwell Grazing, Albany and it paid it for the 830kg Kooyong Quindanning (P) which was sired by Kooyong Marshall H2EM11E (P).

The lot nine bull had figures of -1.8 birthweight putting it in the top 15pc of the breed along with growth figures of +14, +26, +35 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and a +12 CWT.

Its raw scans were 137cm2 EMA and 3.7pc IMF.

The Giles family, Quicksilver Charolais stud, Newdegate, secured one bull at $7500 bid for lot 17 Silverstone Royal Salute R44E (P), which weighed in at 669kg and is sired by Ascot Namesake JAJN15E (P), while the BJ Panizza Family Trust, Albany, collected the 812kg Silverstone Quahog Q162E (P) at $6000.

The remaining lots sold between $4000 and $5000.

Nutrien Livestock, auctioneer Tiny Holly said the stud was continuing to grow and develop and the sale result was strong for its second on-property sale.

"Enquiry and demand increased on last year with interest from both new and returning buyers," Mr Holly said.

"There was also interest from the Eastern States with one bull going to a Queensland buyer.

"The stud is moving forward with great presentation and excellent quality bulls.

"There was something for everyone with bulls ranging in age from 10-23 months old.

"The vendors should be congratulated on their efforts."

Stud principals Jon and Chloe Imberti were both pleased with how the day went.

"I am very happy with the result and the number of people who turned up to support the sale," Mr Imberti said.

"We have improved on last year's sale, so we are moving in the right direction," Ms Imberti said.

"We wish everyone the best with their purchases."