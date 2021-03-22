New president for stud Merino breeders.

MEMBERS of the Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA from across the State gathered in Perth for the association's 2021 annual general meeting and sundowner.

In the meeting Wiringa Park stud principal Allan Hobley, Nyabing, was elected the association's new president taking over the role from Scott Pickering, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll studs, Cascade.

Following the meeting members and invited guests heard presentations from two guest speakers - WSD Agribusiness (WSDA) WA sales manager Marcia Devenney and Lancelin cray fisherman and Western Rock Lobster Council of WA C Zone member Clint Moss.

Ms Devenney gave insight into the WSDA from its foundations to its current position and its future goals.

The local firm manufactures a range of animal health products for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Ray Lewis (left), Lewisdale stud, Wickepin, with Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA life member Glen Keamy.

It has one of the few manufacturing plants in Australia that can provide certain chemical products to the agricultural sector and it employs scientists, chemists, sales and marketing staff who help develop and bring new products to market.

Ms Devenney said Zagro International became a share holder in WSDA and now it manufactured for Zagro a full range of sheep and cattle products.

"Our aim is to produce the highest quality products for the market and are a growing company," Ms Devenney said.

"We have become more active in the ag space in the past 18 months and we are looking to grow in this space even further.

Phil Jones (left), Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock, incoming Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA president Allan Hobley, Wiringa Park stud, Nyabing, Robyn Jones, Belka Valley stud and Lee-Ann Mullan, Eastville Park and Quailerup West studs, Wickepin.

"We want to know what producers want and where they see the future in terms of products that will help them and their enterprises.

"We want to be producing things, producers need.

"There is a lack of trial data in WA when it comes to livestock production and the trials in the east coast aren't really relevant to us, so we are actively looking for trial sites and projects to be involved in."

Mr Moss spoke about his experiences in the crayfish industry from when he began fishing in 2000 off Lancelin.

"The past 12 months have been extremely testing with COVID-19 and the import restrictions imposed by China," Mr Moss said.

"I didn't fish at all for two months last year due to COVID and then in November China stopped taking our crays and haven't taken any since.

"We have seen prices fall dramatically from $70/kg to $15/kg.

"We need a minimum of 30/kg to survive.

Rob Mullan (left), Eastville Park and Quailerup West studs, Wickepin, WAMMCO chairman Craig Heggaton, Kojonup, Michael Campbell, Coromandel stud, Gairdner and Richard House, Barloo stud, Gnowangerup.

"There are huge debts building up in the industry and cash-flow is the biggest issue in the industry.

"The banks have been good and they are treating our situation a bit similar to a drought.

"We have had to look at our businesses dramatically and change what we have been doing.

"One of those changes was 'back of boat' sales and these have got us through since November.

"We have sold 2.5 tonnes direct to the public since November through the back of boat sales.

"The back of boat sales have been a marvellous change for the fisherman and they have also been great for the fishing towns along the coast."

Cindy House (left), Barloo stud, Gnowangerup with Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA life member Carol Hardie, Cottesloe.

Terry Ash (left), Allaneena stud, Kalbarri, Wayne Button, Manunda stud, Tammin and Peter Rintoul, Auburn Valley stud, Williams.