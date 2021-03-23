Elders clearing sale makes $1.8m

THE beautiful vista of Lake Ninan was on full display at the Elders clearing sale on behalf of Ninan Farms, Wongan Hills recently.

The lake was still and provided a glassy reflection of the surrounding native vegetation as about 500 people turned up for the sale, including family, friends and the community.

There were six vendors included in the sale, making up more than 340 lots, with machinery and sundry items from Michael Brennan and Sue Middleton of Ninan Farms making up the majority on offer.

Ninan Farms was recently sold to Richard Field of Kantamani Farms, Yerecoin, in an off the market and undisclosed sale negotiated by Elders Real Estate agent Kris Teakle, Midland.

The clearing sale was the final hurrah before the family moved on.

Lot one in the Elders Ninan Farms clearing sale was this Vintage Ford chassis which sold to competitive bidding for $1950 to a collector.

At the completion of the sale Ninan Farms had sold $1.8 million worth of very well-presented items with the top price paid by a trucking company for a 2008 Kenworth T608 130 tonne rated prime mover and two 2009 GTE tri-axle tipper trailers, a lead trailer and a 10.1m trailer with dolly, for $251,000 as a complete package.

Ms Middleton said they were really happy with the sale result, although there was a 2017 CLAAS 760 header with Carey air reel and trailer and a 2009 John Deere 9870 header with baler and comb trailer, as well as other machinery items passed in which they would sell privately.

She said at least it would give Mr Brennan something to do in the short-term.

Elders Wongan Hills agent Jeff Brennan who organised the sale said it went well with amazing support from the community.

It was a celebratory occasion last week at the Elders clearing sale on behalf of Ninan Farms, Wongan Hills. The farm recently changed hands via a private sale conducted by Elders Real Estate agent Kris Teakle (centre left), Midland. Ms Teakle is with sellers Elizabeth Brennan (left) and Sue Middleton with buyer Richard Field, of Kintamani Farms, Yerecoin/Wongan Hills.

"We are happy with how the sale went and especially the turnout," Mr Brennan said.

"We were lucky with the weather (which was overcast and humid).

"The sundries sold well - and we had the odd item left but a few of those sold after the sale.

"People purchased what they could use now and the harvesters were not in demand now."

Elders auctioneers Steele Hathway and Michael Curnick took turns co-ordinating the sale with bidders making them work for their money.

Some other top items in the sale were the 2016 CLAAS 930 tractor with 3339hrs which sold for $175,000 and a 2014 version of the same CLAAS tractor with 5318hrs for $160,000.

Michael Brennan's 1968 Toyota LandCruiser FJ45 which he once travelled around Australia in and was said to have never missed a fire on the property at Wongan Hills, sold for $6400 at the clearing sale last week. While the vehicle was in need of some restoration work, the engine turned over first go and hummed like a song.

A 2009 60ft DBS D-260 seeder bar with 10 inch spacings sold for $155,000.

A 2009 Kenworth K108 truck with bin, trailer and dolly sold for $150,000.

A 2016 Claas 7035 telehandler with forks and bucket sold for $86,000.

A 2007 John Deere 8330 tractor sold for $76,000, while a 2015 Agrispread AS 120-T, variable rate with extensions, sold for $74,000.

A 2005 Komatsu 480 loader sold for $58,000.

A 2010 Morris Pro Ag bale runner sold for $40,000 to York buyer Harry Legg from Waltham Farms.

A 2008 Schinkel hay rake sold after Graham Bookham of Wongan Hills interrupted Mr Hathway with a $35,000 bid - which ended the sale promptly.

"That's how you buy them," Mr Hathway said as he moved to the next item.

A 2016 Kuhn six board, mouldboard plough, with plough press sold for $33,000.

Outside vendor J & AJ Brennan, Wongan Hills, put up the Cat TH407 telehandler for sale which was purchased for $66,000 by the Woods family at Beverley. Jayden Woods (left) is with farmhand Jake Luff (originally from England) looking over the machine after the sale. Mr Luff said there would be a squabble over who got to drive it, but it would be put to good use on the farm.

A 2003 JCB 3220 tractor sold for $32,000, while a 2015 120ft Beverley Hydraboom with a 7000L tank sold for $30,000 and a 1980 Dresser 530D loader sold for $27,000.

There was a lot of interest in the sheep handling equipment with five Advantage feeders selling to competitive bidding from $1500-$2050.

A V sheep handler sold for $4000, while a set of portable McDougall sheepyards sold for $5400.

In terms of vehicles, a 2019 Honda Fourtrac 250 quad bike sold for $5800, the family's old 1968 Toyota Landcruiser FJ45, nicknamed 'Tommy' sold for $6400, and a 2005 Toyota LandCruiser wagon sold for $17,500.

There were five Holden Colorado utes on offer dated 2009 - 2015, two were passed in but the 2009 sold for $7200, while the 2012 model sold for $12,500 and the 2015 sold for $15,500.

York business owner Harry Legg, Waltham Farms, with his new hay stacking trailer purchased for $40,000. Mr Legg said he started his business last year and became so busy he wasn't able to keep up with the demand because of the smaller trailer unit and capacity restraints. He hopes this year after this purchase he'll be able to.

A friend of the family ended up purchasing a licensed Volvo sedan for a steal at $1000.

Other vendors in the sale included Michael's cousin Adrian Brennan, who recently downsized his farming operation, Kevin Criddle, Canberra Springs Hay, GD Ackland & Co - all from Wongan Hills - as well as Kintamani Farms.

Mr Brennan sold $134,000 worth of machinery and sundry items, with the 3.4L CAT TH407C telehandler making the top priced item in his line up at $66,000.

It was sold to the Woods family at Beverley.

He also sold a 2010 Toyota HiLux ute with 176,794 kilometres for $22,000, a 4.9m wide Agro 15 tyne deep ripper plough with 16 inch spacings for $19,500 and a Landmark 45T field bin for $8500.

Mr Field sold $107,500 worth of machinery with the 2009 Imants spader topping his line-up at $76,000.

He also sold a 2014 Amazone spreader for $17,500 and a 2003 36m Beverley Hydraboom with a 5000L tank for $14,000.





