ICPA keeps batting for remote students

'EDUCATE not isolate' was the fitting theme for the Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) of WA 49th annual State conference at the Ingot Hotel, Belmont last Friday.

ICPA State president Sally Brindal said it was timely given the advocacy group had contributed to Australia being well placed to continue educating children throughout the pandemic.

Branch delegates mingled and took the opportunity to hear from various industry stakeholders including the Commissioner for Children and Young People, Colin Pettit, Australian Boarding Schools Association (ABSA) chief executive Richard Stokes and Department of Education director general Lisa Rodgers,

Ms Brindal said as the population in rural areas continued to decline, the loss of services was of increasing concern, with an apparent direct correlation between school numbers and a reduction in programs and services.

She said the ICPA had continued to advocate for its members on a number of issues over the past year, including increasing the Boarding Away from Home Allowance (BAHA) which had been reduced by the government and is still yet to be increased.

"The BAHA reduction has been explained by the government as a necessary part of reducing budgets however, given the February announcement of a budget surplus of $3.1 billion this year and a continued annual reduction of around $215,000, it seems inequitable for families and students who benefit from this much relied upon allowance," Ms Brindal said.

The State Council has also continued to receive reports from its members concerning the Department of Transport Student Travel subsidy Scheme Fares Allowance and Roads Travel Allowance.

"Despite meetings and many letters from the (ICPA) WA State Council, the continued reference to the transport hub as a means of rejecting travel subsidy claims, irrespective of the route of that bus, the frequency, or even when the transport goes completely in the opposite direction, continues to frustrate families," Ms Brindal said.

Other requests the ICPA had made to the State government included additional help with the transition to further education and apprenticeships for students post year 12.

"A delegation also met with Minister for Education Sue Ellery where discussions were held regarding special education needs programs for schools, the need for greater awareness of assistance -making them available to more families, plus the government's professional development program, offering support to new principals and the reduction of services to rural schools such as dental therapy vans."

Ms Brindal encouraged members to prompt others to join the organisation so the ICPA could continue to advocate for change.

"I ask that you consider making 2021 the year of plus one," Ms Brindal said.

"As an organisation that relies heavily on membership subscription to continue to be your voice, it would be fantastic if everyone could bring a plus one to membership."