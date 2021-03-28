ICPA reflects on 12 months of COVID life

ICPA reflects on 12 months of COVID life

A good turnout for the annual ICPA conference.

The Isolated Children's and Parents' Association (ICPA) of WA had a great turnout at its annual conference held at the Ingot Hotel, Belmont last Friday.

St Hilda's choir performed before a broad range of issues were discussed, including the impact of COVID-19 on WA's rural students.

Speakers on the day included the commissioner for Children and Young People Colin Petitt, Australian Boarding Schools Association chief executive Richard Stokes and Department of Education director general Lisa Rodgers.

Meekatharra Air Branch delegate Louise Ford (left) with Goldfields Eyre branch delegate Elyce Donaghy.

ICPA State Council Sam Greay (left), ICPA State Council treasurer Michelle Abbott, ICPA WA webmaster Kym Ross with ICPA Yalgoo Branch delegate Roxanne Morrissey.

ICPA Gascoyne branch president Alys McKeough with REVISE WA co-ordinator Alan Potter.

St Brigids year 11 student Madison Hall (left), Mazenod College year 9 student Lachie Hall, ICPA State councillor Chandra Ridley, ICPA State councillor Naomi Obst and ICPA State Council secretary Kym Burns.

ICPA Gascoyne branch observers Patricia (left) and Margot Steadman.

Telstra regional manager Boyd Brown with ICPA Gascoyne branch treasurer Rachael Steadman.

