It's party time as gins come to town

MUNTADGIN and Corrigin were hives of recently as Wise Wines descended on the towns to celebrate the release of the Outback Gin Series.

Wise is the same company behind the popular Gin Gin Gin range, with the Outback Series consisting of seven towns with 'gin' in the name that now have a specialty gin named in their honour.

Parties were held at the Munty Pub in Muntadgin and at the Corrigin Hotel.

Distiller Greg Garnish, the mastermind behind the series, said the idea of the festivities was to thank the towns for letting Wise use their names and throw a little bit of a party so their whole town could taste their gin if they hadn't already.

"The Bugle family were one of the first settlers of Muntadgin - there were four of the oldest sisters that came to the party and three generations of Bugles," Mr Garnish said.

"The oldest sister was 90, she brought her new boyfriend who's 81 along with her and she doesn't look a day over 50, in fact she was drinking more gin than most.

"The pub was full of locals and Dianne Di Carlo, who owns the pub, put on probably too much free food for everyone, but that's just your typical outback hospitality."

Meanwhile Scott and Rochelle Coppen, from the Corrigin Hotel, threw a massive Sunday session which included caterer Feral Dude Smokers and a few classic old cars.

"About 100 people turned up to that party and they were treated to a free Corrigin gin and tonic on arrival, plus they had the opportunity to taste the whole line-up," Mr Garnish said.

"During the day there was a big discussion about the 'dog in a ute' challenge for which Corrigin is infamous for holding the world record.

"There is now a committee that has been formed and we're going to set a date and hopefully make it (the dog in a ute challenge) a regular thing in Corrigin to celebrate the town."

Over the course of the two parties, guests worked their way through the gins with about 250 bottles being sold on the weekend.

Mr Garnish said they have decided to make an Outback Gin, which will join all seven of the towns together and be permanently added to Wise's Gin Gin Gin collection.

"It's a real tragedy that we won't have the seven town gins forever, but we have to stay true to our word," he said.

"By creating one overall gin we can continue to celebrate the beauty of these towns and they can be proud to have their own gin on the shelves.

"Muntadgin is an Emu Export drinking town but all of the farm boys were drinking gin all night long, so I think we're starting to convert some of these towns into gin drinkers."

The gin named after Wagin was celebrated at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama on March 5-6, while a Great Gatsby themed ball has been planned for Narrogin on July 10.

The plans for parties in Dangin, Badgingarra and Gingin are still in the works with details to be released over the coming months.