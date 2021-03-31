Wool industry looks to equip future leaders

WoolProducers Australia has opened the final round of nominations for its "Raising the Baa" leadership program.



The program is directed at equipping future wool industry leaders to "enhance governance, policy and advocacy capacity".



The program is funded under the Federal government's Leadership in Agricultural Industries Fund.

"While there are a number of leadership programs that exist in the wool industry, there was no program that focused on enhancing the governance, policy and advocacy capacity of the industry," WoolProducers Australia president Ed Storey said.

For this third and final round, WA is taking nominations for the Australian Institute of Company Director - Company Directors Course and the WA Youth Ambassador.

"We have had a wonderful response over the previous two rounds and have to date put 10 recipients through the esteemed AICD Company Director course," Mr Storey said.



"The recipients have been a diverse group of people who all have varying roles within the wool industry."

Sam Wan was awarded the last WoolProducers Youth Ambassador and has presented policy projects to WA's board and "provided considered input into industry issues".



People who have a passion for the wool industry and are active in any sector of industry throughout the supply chain are encouraged to apply.

The AICD Company Directors Course is a globally recognised qualification which provides participants with a thorough understanding of corporate governance.

While the WoolProducers Youth Ambassador provides a young person, aged between 18-35, with the opportunity to join the WA board as an observer for a year.



"This concept is aimed at providing exposure and experience to young people who have an interest in industry policy development and agri-politics in general," Mr Storey said.



Unlike previous years there will be the option for successful candidates to undertake the course either face-to-face or online due to uncertainty of travel due to COVID-19.

Course costs, accommodation and travel expenses if applicable, will be covered.



Nominations close on April 19. For further information: info@woolproducers.com.au

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Wool industry looks to equip future leaders first appeared on Farm Online.