Shearing novices learn the finer points

SHEARING contractors have supported continued efforts of Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) to train local shearers and wool handlers.
Four of the nine graduates of the latest school, run at the Creagh family's Tamarua Pastoral Company wool shed near Nungarin in the Eastern Wheatbelt last month, were already working for contractors - three as rousabouts and pressers and one already had a learner's stand, but was looking to improve his skills.
They were sent along to learn how to shear from the best - AWI shearing trainer, former shearer, former shearing contractor, Australian Shearing Hall of Fame Inductee and Australian Wool Industry Medal holder Kevin Gellatly, helped out by another former shearer, now Heiniger Australia WA sales manager, Todd Wegner.
AWI wool handling instructor Amanda Davis taught them wool handling and fleece preparation, Mr Wegner taught them handpiece maintenance, Tony Gray from DPIRD's Geraldton office helped train them in penning up and Aboriginal mentors Kevin May from Broome and Ian Rivers from Mukinbudin coached them in life skills.