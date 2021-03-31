Shearing novices learn the finer points

Heiniger WA sales manager and shearer trainer Todd Wegner (left), Australia Wool Innovation (AWI) shearer trainer Kevin Gellatly, Aboriginal mentor Ian Rivers, AWI wool handling trainer Amanda Davis and shearing school host Kim Creagh, Tamarua Pastoral Company, in front of the oddments trimmed from fleece by the trainee shearers and wool handlers.

Australian Wool Innovation wool handling trainer Amanda Davis has a laugh at the attempt to roll up a fleece by Agriculture MLC Darren West who visited the Nungarin shearing school.

All of the stands in operation in the Tamarua wool shed.

Aubrey Nelson (left), Merredin, helps Finba Ford, Merredin, secure with fasteners the top flap of a wool bale they have just pressed.

Todd Wegner (left), instructs learner Stephen McCarthy, Trayning, who had never picked up a handpiece before starting the shearing school, but who now wants to become a shearer.

Zane Long, Narembeen, has a learner's stand with a shearing contractor but was sent along to the shearing school to hone his skills.

Aubrey Nelson (left), Merredin, learning from his grandfather and Aboriginal mentor Kevin May.

SHEARING contractors have supported continued efforts of Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) to train local shearers and wool handlers.

Four of the nine graduates of the latest school, run at the Creagh family's Tamarua Pastoral Company wool shed near Nungarin in the Eastern Wheatbelt last month, were already working for contractors - three as rousabouts and pressers and one already had a learner's stand, but was looking to improve his skills.

They were sent along to learn how to shear from the best - AWI shearing trainer, former shearer, former shearing contractor, Australian Shearing Hall of Fame Inductee and Australian Wool Industry Medal holder Kevin Gellatly, helped out by another former shearer, now Heiniger Australia WA sales manager, Todd Wegner.

AWI wool handling instructor Amanda Davis taught them wool handling and fleece preparation, Mr Wegner taught them handpiece maintenance, Tony Gray from DPIRD's Geraldton office helped train them in penning up and Aboriginal mentors Kevin May from Broome and Ian Rivers from Mukinbudin coached them in life skills.