CBH storage contracts are awarded

THREE Western Australian businesses have been awarded contracts for the CBH Group's storage expansion projects this year at the Brookton, Dale and Hyden receival sites.

Work has now started at two of the sites, with Georgiou Group awarded the Hyden contract and Valmec awarded the expansion component of the Brookton work.

WCP Civil will work on the Dale program of works.

"The contracts each include a program of work that involve installing key infrastructure such as weighbridges, sample huts, electrical work, upgrades to existing equipment and optimising traffic flow," said CBH chief project delivery officer Pieter Vermeulen.

"This work aims to improve how quickly we can receive deliveries plus meet the demands at harvest as the pace and size of the crop increases."

Georgiou Group will build 136,000 tonnes of permanent storage at Hyden through four open bulkheads, install fixed inloading equipment, relocate the sample hut to expand the marshalling area for larger trucks, install a new weighbridge and improve the internal network to optimise traffic flows.

Valmec will add 127,000t of permanent storage at Brookton, including the construction of four new open bulkheads that will have a combined storage capacity of 114,000t, the installation of inloading equipment to service the open bulkheads and connection to the main power grid.

In addition, Valmec will also increase the wall heights of three existing open bulkheads from 1.2 metres to 1.8m to add a further 13,000t of storage.

WCP Civil will install at Dale a 36m weighbridge and sample hut, increase the length of an existing open bulkhead and increase the wall height to 1.8m to add further permanent storage at the site.

An additional contract for Brookton will soon be awarded for throughput enhancements, including upgrades to a number of existing conveyors and stackers, installation of dust mitigation equipment and enhancements to key infrastructure to increase inloading capabilities to 500t per hour.

The projects are intended to be completed before harvest.