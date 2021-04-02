Australian fleece competition celebrates 20th year

Long-time links between two Costerfield wool producers have lead to this year's charity donations from the 20th Australian Fleece Competition going to Motor Neurone Disease support and care.

The competition will be held at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo from July 16-18.

Koole Vale Merino stud principal Alan Harris nominated MND Victoria to be recipients for fleece sale donations at this year's competition.

Mr Harris said he nominated the charity because of his connection with the Gleeson family, after Dennis Gleeson contracted the disease and passed away a few years ago.

"Dennis was a great mate, he bought our first ram we sold to someone other than family," he said.



"He was a great supporter of ours for 25 years.

"We had a real connection of love of wool, sheep and breeding.

"I shore the Gleesons for a long time and they used to enter the competition as well."

He said the Gleeson and Harris family had been in Costerfield for three generations.

Growers who enter the competition donate their fleeces, which are then sold to raise money for charity.

Total charity donations so far are $177,878.

Mr Gleeson was diagnosed two weeks before he turned 60 and died at 62.

His brother Butch said Koole Vale donated fleeces from the stud rams he sold, with profits going to MND.

FAMILY TIES: Butch and Gary Gleeson with Koole Vale stud principal Alan Harris.

"My brother had a big passion about wool and had been involved with the stud for many years," he said.



"Dennis was very passionate about this, his passion in life of growing good Merino wool has resulted in everyone in the district donating to the charity."



MND Victoria supported development and communications manager David Woodrow said the fundraiser was something new to the organisation.

"MND doesn't discriminate, people with the disease come from all different walks of life and communities," Mr Woodrow said.

"There is no cause, there is no treatment and there is certainly no cure.

"Our reason for existence is to provide support, care and equipment for people living with MND, so they can live better for longer."



- courtesy Stock and Land, Victoria.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Australian fleece competition celebrates 20th year first appeared on Stock & Land.