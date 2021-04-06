Medicinal cannabis suite expands

LITTLE Green Pharma (LGP) has launched its first dried flower cannabis medicine as patient demand for the product accelerates in Australia.

LGP Flower THC 22 - Desert Flame is a Schedule 8 medicine, a controlled drug, and is a high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to cannabidiol (CBD) ratio product - with a THC of 22 per cent and CBD less than 1pc.

The product is available in a 15 gram container and is anticipated to be prescribed via inhalation using a vaporiser.

The flower medicine may be preferred over oil medicines for patients requiring rapid treatment onset.

The LGP Flower range is grown and manufactured in the South West and supplied as dried medicinal cannabis whole flowers.

LGP's Desert Flame is grown under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices, manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices and conforms with Therapeutic Goods Order 2017.

LGP managing director Fleta Solomon said she was excited to add LGP's Desert Flame THC 22 to their suite of locally manufactured medicinal cannabis products.

"Flower medicines are becoming increasingly popular with Australian doctors in prescribing to patients for quick onset of effects, mainly for breakthrough pain or to assist with sleep," Ms Solomon said.

"Importantly with this product, we are providing a new supply of high-quality, Australian grown medicinal cannabis flower in an under-supplied market, to assist prescribed patients with access to their medicine."

There is heightened demand for medicinal cannabis flower products in Australia brought on by fierce price competition from an increasing pool of medicinal cannabis clinics and authorised prescribers.

This has resulted in a significant under-supply of medicinal cannabis flower product in Australia with patients unable to access their prescribed medicine.

LGP anticipates that its cannabis flower medicines will help fill this supply shortfall.