CBH group member director by-elections open

CBH Group member director by-elections in districts one and four are officially open.

Given members did not support the proposal to reduce the board in size at the 2021 annual general meeting on February 25, CBH will now hold by-elections for one member director position in the two districts.

The Western Australian Electoral Commission will conduct the by-elections and nominations must be lodged no later than 12pm on April 21.

Candidates are not required to have their main growing interests in the district in which they intend to nominate for election.

Following the close of nominations, subject to receiving more than one nomination for a district, members in that district will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Votes received will be counted immediately after the close of poll at 10am on Friday, June 4.

CBH members with an interest in standing in the by-elections are encouraged to apply for an information pack and nomination form from WAEC returning officer Kelly Dansie, by email at nominations@waec.wa.gov.au or phone 0437 828 469.