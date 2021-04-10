WA cattle breeder meets buyer demand

EASTERN States demand for WA breeding cattle has seen Boyup Brook Lincoln Red stud breeder Neil Derrick cash in recently, selling 18 purebred weaner heifers onfarm for 517c/kg or about $1447 per head.

Mr Derrick said the Victorian buyer was getting out of dairying and looking for Lincoln Red cattle to start up his own beef herd.

The heifers were 11 months old and weighed 280kg on delivery.

"I was the only bloke in the whole of Australia that had any of the breed for sale at the time," Mr Derrick said.

"It was a good deal and he said he was really happy with them."

He drove the cattle to Ravensthorpe where he met up with the livestock transporter who loaded them on and headed back east, stopping along the way for a spell or three before delivering to the farm east of Warrnambool.

Mr Derrick said it cost the buyer about $9000 in freight charges on top of the purchase price.

About 70,000 head of cattle were transferred to the Eastern States last year and transport companies continue to be busy meeting the demand from restockers.

Transferring cattle at Ravensthorpe for the trip across to the Eastern States.

Mr Derrick's herd consists of 100 head and he also had 25 weaners on agistment which he was putting weight on prior to sale.

While the weather wasn't the major factor why he sold the heifers the season was not the best for cattle producers in the South West and Great Southern with a lack of rain and pasture.

Mr Derrick said 30 millimetres of rain in recent weeks at Boyup Brook was nice but they were desperate for more follow up rains as the ground was already looking parched.

"We need another decent rain in the next fortnight," he said.

He was looking at putting in a solar water pump to ensure his dams were adequately supplied for the cattle.