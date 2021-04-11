Great parcel in high rainfall country

Price: $680,000

Location: Porongurup

Area: 63.75ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Neville Tutt 0419 193 500

THIS is an opportunity to secure a great property as the owner wishes to travel after many years farming from and around this property.

Yellenup is 37 kilometres from Mt Barker and 40km from Albany.

This great smaller rural property is well situated at the base of the Porongurup Ranges and National Park.

It is 600 metres off Yellenup Road and within a 600 millimetre plus rainfall region.

Comprising 63 hectares, about 45-50ha is good grazing country with pastures being a mix of rye grass, clovers and kikuyu.

The property has been a top pasture producer over many years.

Yellenup has a good mix of soil types from sands and sandy loams to small areas of clays, all of which are very productive soil types as shown by the native vegetation mix of red gum, jarrah, paper bark and tea-tree.

The property is fenced into five main paddocks and has three good dams plus one soak.

It has very good water supplies with the potential to possibly source underground water.

Fencing is in good condition over most of the property and is constructed from plain wire on wood posts with a few other areas being fair.

Fertiliser is applied in most years at maintenance rates.

The property is running 320 lambs, 80 wethers and 70 ewes.

Rates with the Plantagenet Shire are $1960 per annum.