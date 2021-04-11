Quality line-up for Boyanup store sale

BUYERS looking for quality store cattle should look no further than this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

In the sale scheduled for Friday, April 16, commencing at 1pm, the Elders South West team will yard close to 1300 head.

Elders, South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the sale would provide a great opportunity for buyers looking to secure store cattle before they run out.

"The sale will feature a large draft of liveweight beef steers and heifers and also dairy steers which will be sold by both liveweight and appraisal," Mr Carroll said.

"In this month's sale we have a great yarding of beef cattle on offer including a large draft of outstanding Angus steers from Alcoa Farmlands.

"The dairy section will include a great selection from regular vendors including ownerbred cattle that range from three to 20 months old to suit all grow out or turnover operations."

The quality run of beef cattle will kick off the sale and like last month Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra and Wagerup, will be the largest vendor with an offering of 210 Angus steers.

The May/June drop steer calves are expected to weigh 250-350 kilograms and are based predominantly on Koojan Hills Angus bloodlines, while Little Meadows and Gandy Angus bulls have been used in recent years.

Elders Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk said the offering of weaners from Alcoa Farmlands was exceptional and there would be something to suit all operations.

The calves were yard weaned for seven days (December to February) and since weaning have been running on irrigated pastures and supplemented with hay and silage.

At weaning the calves received their second 7in1 vaccination along with Multimin, Vitamin A, D and E, Beachport Liquid Minerals Greencap plus an Ivomec drench.

After selling Angus steers last month P & F Giadresco & Sons, Stratham, will this month truck in 30 Angus heifers.

The 10-12mo ownerbred heifers are based mainly on Monterey and Mordallup Angus bloodlines and Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the heifers were very well bred and would be suitable for either breeder or feeder programs.

"They are an excellent line of heifers and will weigh between 350-370kg," Mr Williams said.

The heifers, which were weaned in December, have been drenched and have received cobalt, copper and selenium bullets.

Another sizeable vendor in the beef lanes will be Wedderburn Produce, Brunswick, with 26 Angus steers, 28 Angus heifers and four Murray Grey heifers that are all ownerbred.

The Angus steers and heifers carry Monterey Angus bloodlines and are in the main aged between 10-12 months.

The majority of the steers will weigh 250-350kg, while the Angus heifers will have a similar weight range.

Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts said both the steers and heifers were in store condition and would be ideal for backgrounding programs.

In the dairy lines there will be a good run of Friesian steers ranging in age from three to 24 months and a quality line-up of first-cross steers and heifers ranging in age from 3-16 months.

The biggest vendor in the Friesian steer pens will be RJ & VG Willmott, Busselton, with 50 black and white steers.

The 18-22mo steers were purchased in from and have been grown out with the line now expected to range between 400-500kg.

At the other end of the age scale regular vendors West & Haggerty, Capel, will offer 40 Friesian poddy steers from its dairy operation as well as six Angus-Friesian steers.

The 3-4mo ownerbred steers have had all the health treatments and are just waiting to go out in the paddock and grow.

Other big vendors in the dairy steer pens will be Dunmore Farming, Scott River and AC & C McNab, Donnybrook, which will both offer Friesian and Friesian cross steers aged 20-22 months.

Dunmore Farming has nominated 35 ownerbred steers that will weigh 440-500kg, while the McNabs will present 32 steers in the 380-450kg weight range that had been purchased in and grown out.

Mr Williams said both lines were in good forward store condition for this time of the year.

Rounding out the big vendors in the Friesian pens will be VR & EJ Pitter, Waroona, which will offer 30 Friesian steers aged 14-16mo alongside eight Angus-Friesian steers aged 12-14mo from its dairy operation that milk between 450-500 head.

Mr Krawczyk said the steers were a high quality, well bred line and good store condition.

Both lines are expected to be in the 330-350kg weight range.

The biggest vendor in the first-cross steers however will be J & C & R Drennan, Waterloo, with 29 Angus-Friesian steers.

The 14-16mo, ownerbred steers are sired by Blackrock Angus bulls.

Mr Roberts said they were a very even line of steers in good store condition and would be a good option for a buyer looking for steers to go back to the paddock.

The line is expected to weigh between 350-400kg.