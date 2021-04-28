Beef's future being imagined

Bruce Creek from Thomas Elder Consulting says agtech is going to grab more traction as its efficiencies are displayed to the end user.

Finalists from as far apart as the Adelaide Hills and Jundah will be pitching their innovative agtech concepts before a global audience when they take to the stage at Beef Australia.

Among the entrepreneurial beef-centric ideas that will be competing for the $10,000 prize when they appeal to the largest gathering of beef industry stakeholders in the southern hemisphere are livestock movement apps and a pig trap.

Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm was a driving force behind the establishment of the pitching competition and is thrilled to see its growth in 2021.

"I rely on agtech in my own business operations and understand its value," he said.



"Beef Australia plays a vital role in supporting the launch of new technology for our industry, and Pitch in the Paddock exposes members of the beef supply chain to the technology and innovations that are in the development pipeline.



"It's a unique way for innovators to connect with both farmers and investors, and I'm thoroughly looking forward to hearing firsthand what is ahead for our industry."

The full list of finalists includes Rob Stewart's castration knife handle; Emma Black and Shannon Speight's Black Box Co software; Jack Travers' Truck Trapper app; Tim Gentle's FarmXR spatial computing idea; Nick Seymour's floating water level sensor; Tyrone Davis' pig trap; Linda Woodford's AXIchain livestock movement app; Megan Miller's Herd XL decision-making tool; and David Philpot's Mapipedia web platform.



They were judged the best among the 34 per cent increase in entries, one of which came from Europe as well as throughout Australia.

Learning how much grain was being consumed by pigs under the cover of dark in feedlots was behind the entry from Rockhampton's Tyrone Davis, who will be pitching his prototype for a modern pig-catching trap.

"Agtech isn't necessarily about high tech," he said. "What I've done is take the manual labour out of something that's an underlying problem in the beef industry."

The 2021 judges include David Halpern, Microsoft; Bevan Slattery, Cloudscene, Superloop, Megaport; Alex McCauley, StartupAUS; Luke Chandler, John Deere; and Bruce Creek, Thomas Elder Consulting.



Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud congratulated Beef Australia for its role in driving industry innovation.



He said Pitch in the Paddock was allowing Australia to set up world-class innovators that would drive strong productivity growth.



Wednesday, May 5, The Pavilion, 3-5pm

The story Beef's future being imagined first appeared on Queensland Country Life.