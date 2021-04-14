Boyle claims open shearing final again

WITH the return of the Make Smoking History Williams Gateway Expo in 2021, the Farm Weekly Expo Shears again saw plenty of action and entertainment with 17 shearers from across WA going through their paces.

The shearers competed across the five classes of novice, under 21, intermediate, senior and open, showing their skills and speed to the judges.

Following good competition in the heats in the morning, a good crowd gathered creating an enlivened atmosphere for the finals activity in the afternoon and they certainly weren't disappointed in what they saw.

Well-known shearing identity Don Boyle, Broomehill, who emceed the finals, said it was a tight competition.

"It is always a good show here, but just a bit disappointing this year there weren't more numbers," Mr Boyle said.

"This is only the second shearing show in 12 months to be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing the cancellation of other events, so hopefully next year the numbers will be back up."

Western Australian Shearing Competition Association judge Gary Laverick agreed it was a strong competition, but said it was a shame there weren't more entries.

Placegetters in the senior section were Jason Moorehead (left), Williams, first, Vaughn Baker, Brookton, second and Ben Simpson, Williams, third.

The finals kicked off with the novice shearers and it was George Burt, Calingiri, who won with 12 points, from Aaron Cuthbertson, Duncraig, on 20, Brandon Goodridge, Williams, on 38 and Jack Waters, Kellerberrin on 73.5.

Quickly following on were the under 21 competitors who each had to shear four sheep in the final.

Murray Burt, Calingiri, was first to finish and won the champion ribbon on 59.3 points from Ethan Gellatly, Woodvale, who was right on his tail in second place on 64.8.

Third was Kurt Richards, Dowerin, on 91.4, from Tristan White, Pingelly, on 132.1.

The intermediate final was a smaller event with just two competitors and it was Williams local Wayne Banks, who claimed the champion ribbon with a score of 57.2 points from Amy Blechynden, Brookton, who finished with a score of 121.1.

Under 21 shearers in first place Murray Burt (left), Calingiri, in second place Ethan Gellatly, Woodvale, in third was Kurt Richards, Dowerin, and in fourth was Tristan White, Pingelly, at the Make Smoking History Williams Gateway Expo.

When it came time for the seniors, their task for the final was to shear eight sheep each.

It was Jason Moorehead, Williams, on 77 points who won the class followed by Vaughn Baker, Brookton, in second on 86.7, while third was Ben Simpson, Williams, on 129.7.

The last class of the day was the open shearers and when they took to the stand there was plenty of encouragement from the crowd.

Once again it was veteran Damien Boyle, Tambellup, who claimed the champion title with a total of 64.3 points to back up his win from 2019 at the event.

Local shearer Mark Buscumb was second on 72.3 points, ahead of Luke Blechynden, Aldersyde, on 80.7 and Todd Wegner, Nungarin, on 135.7.

When presentations were made the organisers thanked a long list of volunteers, sponsors and the competitors for their efforts on the day.

The novice competition was won by George Burt (left), Calingiri. With him were second placed Aaron Cuthbertson, Duncraig, third placed Brandon Goodridge, Williams, and fourth placed Jack Waters, Kellerberrin.