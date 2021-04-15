Droughtmasters make $11,500 at Narngulu

DROUGHTMASTER bulls topped at $11,500 to highlight mixed results at the Narngulu Invitation Bos Indicus Bull Sale at the WALSA Coolina Sale Complex last week.

The Mutton family, Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud, Northampton and the Teakle family, Oakvale Brahman stud, Wickepin, combined to offer a top line-up of 92 bulls with buyers in attendance appreciating the quality on offer.

Varying seasonal conditions throughout the State's northern pastoral areas and subsequent reduced female numbers prevented some past buyers from attending this year's sale.

Despite this, an increased register of new and return pastoral and local buyers, including interstate stud interest, were prepared to invest in their replacement herd bulls, raising their sights on selected lots and reflected in the improved values at the sale.

Unfortunately once these buyers had fulfilled their requirements, competition subsided and a number of bulls were overlooked at auction.

Shannon (left) and Chad Smith, Nutrien Livestock Northampton, Oakvale Brahman stud principals Carole and Reg Teakle, Northampton, Clint Avery, Elders Carnarvon, Nicole Teakle and her son Luke O'Donnell, Oakvale stud, pictured with some of the Oakvale bulls at the Narngulu Invitation Bos Indicus Bull Sale last week. Mr Avery purchased nine Oakvale bulls on behalf of Doorawarrah station, Gascoyne Junction and Mr Smith four bulls on behalf of Days Pastoral Company, Newman.

At the completion of selling, the Nutrien Livestock team had sold 68 bulls (74 per cent) under the hammer for an average of $5684, a $2166 jump in overall average from last year's result.

Numerous bulls sold immediately after the sale to significantly improve the sale clearance.

The absence of a few regular vendors saw bull numbers down on last year's sale which was heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year five vendors sold 57 of 114 Droughtmaster and Brahman bulls (50pc) at auction to average $3518.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said while the clearance could have been better at auction, with the numbers of bulls selling afterwards 'all in all' it turned out to be a successful sale.

"There was an increase in registrations this year with a bit of confidence around with the weather," Mr Holly said.

"The bulls were a lot quieter with the studs' work in improving temperaments, getting the results and giving buyers more confidence.

"There was good buyer return with the odd new buyer attending the sale with the top prices at the sale exceeding expectations."

Nutrien Livestock Mid-West and Wheatbelt representative Craig Walker (left) with one of the sale's volume buyers Liam Johns, Killara station, Meekatharra. Mr Johns purchased seven Fieldhouse Droughtmaster bulls at the sale costing from $6000 to $7000.

Brahman

The Oakvale Brahman stud got proceedings underway this year with a quality team of 13 polled grey and red Brahman bulls.

At the end of the run, all bar one bull had sold at auction to average $3708.

This was up $708 on average compared to last year's sale where the Oakvale stud sold seven of 11 bulls for $3000 each.

Unfortunately the top line-up of bulls attracted only two buyers, Clint Avery, Elders Carnarvon and Chad Smith, Nutrien Livestock Northampton, who mostly could be selective in filling their orders.

Mr Avery finished the sale with nine bulls aged from 23 to 34 months ,costing from $3500 to $4000, (including the overlooked bull following the sale) on behalf of Doorawarrah station, Gascoyne Junction.

The account's two red bulls were sired by Barlyne Yougawalla P2210 and Birrahlee Eldorado 09/6, while the seven grey bulls were all sons of Rathlyn Dovi.

Mr Avery said he was impressed with the Oakvale bulls and was after red and grey bulls for Doorawarrah station's Brahman herd.

Mr Smith operated in the same price range for four red Brahman bulls aged from 21 to 27 months which are heading to Days Pastoral Company, Newman, with three of the bulls by Yougawalla P2210 and one by Eldorado 09/6.

Fieldhouse stud co-principal Ken Mutton (left), Wickepin, with buyers Keith and Karen Anderson, Jubilee Downs Pastoral Company, Dandaragan, who purchased two Fieldhouse bulls including the sale's $11,000 second top price.













Droughtmaster

Fieldhouse stud's extensive and even sale team of 79 well-bred, grown and presented Droughtmaster bulls was next into the sale ring.

Spirited bidding throughout a significant portion of the sale team saw values go well above and beyond last year's sale.

At the end of selling, the Fieldhouse stud had cleared 56 bulls (71 per cent) at auction for a much improved average of $6107.

This was up $2505 on last year's sale average where 44 of 84 bulls (52pc) sold under the hammer for an average of $3602.

But encouraging post-sale negotiations saw a number of bulls find new homes and significantly improve the clearance for the Mutton family.

It took until lot 29 before the sale's $11,500 top price was recorded with Nutrien Livestock Wickepin agent Ty Miller successfully bidding via phone on behalf of the RSVP Droughtmaster stud, Windera, Queensland.

The top-priced bull was a late June 2019-born son of Glenlands J Voltage and Fieldhouse 1006.

And it wasn't until deep in the sale catalogue in lot 58 until the sale's $11,000 second top price was paid by Keith and Karen Anderson, Jubilee Downs Pastoral Company, Dandaragan, for a Valera Vale Hitman son.

Lang Coppin, Epminex, Marble Bar, was another buyer to outlay five figures for his bull selections, collecting four Fieldhouse bulls for a $7000 average and paying to a top price of $10,500 for an early-May 2019-drop son of Glenlands D Richmond.

The next highest price of $9500 was paid on two occasions.

Armed with another order from Middalya station, Carnarvon, Mr Smith secured five Fieldhouse bulls all costing from $5000 to $9500 for mid-July 2019 born bull by Strathfield Apollo and out of a Wandobah Kieren daughter.

Craig Walker, Nutrien Livestock Mid West and Wheatbelt, also paid to $9500 for a one of three bulls on behalf of C Harvey & Co, Cervantes, which was another Hitman son born late May 2019.

But the most influential buyer at the sale was Elders livestock sales manager Tom Marron who purchased 12 Fieldhouse bulls for Wanna station, Upper Gascoyne, costing at all bid intervals from $5000 to a top of $7500 twice for sons of Devenell Mandrake and De Grey Park Danzic.

Mr Marron said they were chasing deep red bulls for Wanna station's good quality breeding herd which has been on Droughtmaster bloodlines for more than 10 years.

Another more prominent buyer at the sale was Liam Johns, Killara station, Meekatharra, who finished the sale with seven Fieldhouse Droughtmaster bulls, costing from $6000 to $7000.

Mr Johns said despite needing some rain, there was enough confidence in the industry to invest in good quality bulls for his breeding herd.

"While we had some thunderstorms in early to mid-February, we are looking for some rain," Mr Johns said.

"You can't judge seasonal conditions and you have to take a bit of a risk at times and you always need bulls - no bulls, no calves."

The Johns family run a Droughtmaster-Santa Gertrudis herd where they maintain the balance between the two breeds in their bull selections.

"We go for deeper red Droughtmasters similar to the Santa Gertrudis, selecting for temperament, poll, good conformation, softness and muscling with sheath also a big factor for us," he said.

Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Richard Keach, WA Rural, sourced six Fieldhouse bulls for return buyers Mardathuna station, Carnarvon, costing from $3500 to $5000.

Nutrien Livestock pastoral agent Shane Flemming, WA Rural, collected seven bulls for two accounts, bidding from $4000 to $5000 for four bulls on behalf of Yanrey Cattle Trust, Badgingarra and from $5000 to $5500 for three bulls going to Hooley Hills Cattle Co, Tom Price.