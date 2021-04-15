Study looks into resistance of phosphine

GRAIN growers with onfarm storage are invited to participate in a long-running surveillance program to test grain storage insects for resistance to the major fumigation treatment, phosphine.

While insect resistance to phosphine is currently very low in Western Australia, it is important to undertake surveillance to inform management strategies and ensure continued access to large, valuable export markets.

The survey by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) will benchmark the distribution of insect resistance and identify trends and hotspots, while evaluating the efficacy of current resistance management activities.

The surveillance is part of a national investment by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), which spans nearly three decades.

Australia is the only country that systematically monitors phosphine resistance, providing an early warning system for the grains industry to develop and implement management strategies.

DPIRD research officer and WA program leader Oonagh Byrne said Australia needed to adhere to a strict 'nil tolerance' protocol for live insects in grain exports to maintain its position in highly competitive global grain markets.

"To do this, industry needs to minimise the development and spread of insecticide-resistant stored grain pest populations and this investment plays a critical part in achieving this," Dr Byrne said.

The program in WA aims to visit up to 100 participating growers' properties this year to collect insects from in and around grain storage facilities.

The insects will be tested for phosphine resistance with the results provided to growers and stored in the National Resistance Monitoring Database.

DPIRD grains biosecurity officer Jeff Russell said it was important to know where and what the current level of insect resistance was to inform grain storage management strategies and demonstrate absence and presence to global customers.

"It is important to ensure we remain on top of the risk of insect resistance in WA to protect business profitability, as well as market access," Mr Russell said.

"Insect resistance needs to be measured and managed carefully and safely, in conjunction with good farm hygiene practices."

p More information: elisha.cassidy@ dpird.wa.gov.au or call 9368 3228.