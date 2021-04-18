Versatile property is well watered

Price: EOI closing Friday, May 21, 2021

Location: Napier

Area: 52.32ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Simon Thomas 0407 380 365





COOMAL Creek presents as a superb property that is a convenient 24 kilometre drive from the Albany CBD.

With two road frontages to Chester Pass Road and Clinton Road, the property is in a standout location.

You will be immediately mesmerised by the stunning views of the Porongurup Ranges to the north as you drive into the main entrance and down through the property.

This early selected land is undulating and fertile and was historically used for horticulture.

There is an abundance of water from three dams, a permanent freshwater creek and the Napier Creek.

Located towards the centre of the property awaits a circa 1948, large, character homestead with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and study.

The home is spacious with generous sized rooms and polished floorboards.

It is complemented by attractive grounds with rolling lawns.

The home is private and secluded and enjoys a pleasant outlook over the property.

In addition to the home, there is a fully serviced studio.

The mains power is complemented with a 5kVA solar system.

Additional outbuildings include a large general purpose shed, shearing shed, double carport and cattery that are all well-maintained and in excellent condition.

The property is divided into 16 paddocks, all with fencing of a high standard, a large portion with electric vermin proof barrier fencing, designed to keep foxes at bay.

Coomal Creek has most recently been farmed as a successful Suffolk sheep stud, although would also be suitable for cattle production among other pursuits.

Neighbouring the property is the Napier Hall and tennis courts, which are well known gathering points within the community.

Coomal Creek is incredibly presented with excellent water, great infrastructure and a home to be proud of.