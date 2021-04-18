Clearing sale attracts English buyer

BUYERS from as far afield as England were registered to bid at Nutrien Ag Solutions' Albany clearing sale held on March 27 on behalf of Gordon Walmsley, Albany.

One of the auctioneers on the day was Nutrien's Terry Zambonetti, who said that potential buyers were logged in via AuctionsPlus from across the country as well, although they only made a few bids.

"There were 202 people registered," Mr Zambonetti said.

The attraction was the range of vintage vehicles and machinery on offer which Mr Walmsley was planning to display in his own museum until recently.

Nutrien Ag Solutions said the sale netted $146,650 across 263 lots.

An antique two seater horse cart sold for $2000 at Nutrien Ag Solutions' Albany clearing sale in late March.

The top selling item was a licensed 1988 Isuzu FVZ 1400 six-wheel tipper which sold for $19,000.

The two next highest priced items were a Crossley MB stationary engine and a 1904 Hornsby gas 4hp stationary engine, which were both purchased by Ian Beardmore from England for $10,000 each.

Mr Zambonetti said Mr Beardmore has collector friends in Australia who notified him of the engines on offer.

He is a collector that has sourced vintage engines from all over the world and hopes to display them in his own museum.

Mr Zambonetti said the clearing sale went well.

"It was a good day and a big sale," he said.

Two stationary engines which were on offer during the Nutrien Ag Solutions' clearing sale at Albany in late March.

"There was an old (1980) London taxi cab (with a Nissan diesel engine) in the mix which sold to a Boyanup buyer for $2500.

"He hopes to use it as a bridal wedding car."

Mr Walmsley said he has been an avid collector of Ferguson implements over the years at local clearing sales and also via the internet from the Eastern States.

The clearing sale was a way to "clean up the yard and get rid of some stuff I didn't want," he said.

"It was like killing two birds with one stone."

Mr Walmsley kept the remnants of the sale and his better and "more rarer stuff" for his own collection which he hopes to display to the public when it's all arranged and labelled properly in purpose built sheds on his property.

"We are halfway there," he said.

"It's not set up as a museum should be with labels and that, so we have a bit still to do.

"We had some of the attendees at the sale come and have a look after it was done so people can view them, but it's just not set up how we want yet."

The passion for collecting Ferguson branded implements began when his father purchased a 1950s tractor with some of the original implements.

"We started collecting implements from then," he said.

"There's quite a big demand from collectors in England.

"We don't have the population or the amount of enthusiasts here."

Other items in the sale which attracted attention were a BHB Chamberlain 6T mobile crane which sold for $8000 and a Rushton Hornsby size 2 stationary engine which sold for $6200.

A Rushton Hornsby size 6 HRE 40hp sold for $5000, while a licensed 1987 Mazda T3500 tipper sold for $5600.

Two 1968 David Brown tractors, a 995 and an 880, sold for $3600 and $2500 respectively.

A Massey 30 French model sold for $5200, while a Massey Ferguson 50A backhoe sold for $5000.

A 1964 Fordson Super Dexta tractor sold for $4600 and an antique two-seat horse cart sold for $2000.

There was also a wide range of sundry items on offer during the sale including agricultural implement parts, hand tools, horse leather, gates, and even a pizza oven and an antique Shell fuel bowser which sold for $1400.