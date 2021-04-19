Darijon ram lamb wins autumn shorn class

The champion autumn shorn exhibit was shown by the Darijon stud, Narrogin. With the champion were Cristie Lock, stud principal Richard Chadwick and classer Ashley Lock, all Narrogin.

IT was an upstanding Merino ram lamb from the Chadwick family's Darijon stud, Narrogin, which was the star of the show in the autumn shorn classes at this year's Making Smoking History Williams Gateway Expo on April 10.

The classy 2020-drop, young Merino sire was sashed the champion autumn shorn exhibit ahead of 23 other entries.

The outstanding, well-balanced 116 kilogram sire earned the right to compete for the champion ribbon after placing first in its class for superfine, fine and fine/medium rams carrying only lambs teeth in front of 10 other rams.

When the Darijon youngster was announced the champion, judge Richard House, Barloo stud, Gnowangerup, said it was a very good young sire.

"He is a well-balanced ram, with a good pure wool," Mr House said.

"He is showing the potential that he will grow out into a very good sire."

Fellow judge Darren Chapman, Beaufort Vale stud, Boyup Brook, was equally impressed and said it was an extremely good young ram.

"He is well-grown and is showing a lot of bone," Mr Chapman said.

"He also has a beautiful, pure face and a very good skin pushing out a nice fleece.

"I think his future looks very bright."

With their reserve champion autumn shorn exhibit were Clinton and Rick Wise, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling.

The April-drop ram is based on Darijon breeding and some Charinga genetics in its background.

Standing in reserve to the Darijon ram and taking home the reserve champion autumn shorn ribbon was an impressive Poll Merino ram from the Wise family's Wililoo stud, Woodanilling.

Judge Jason Griffiths, Canowie Fields stud, Gairdner, said the Wililoo ram was a well-grown ram with a good balance.

"Not only is he structurally very good but he also has a very good free-growing, rich, well-crimped, sirey wool," Mr Griffiths said.

"I think he will grow out very well and I look forward to seeing what he looks like in the future."

Prior to competing in the championship line-up, the classy Wililoo exhibit won its class for medium and strong wool autumn shorn rams, carrying only lambs teeth.

The AI-bred, April-drop ram is by a Willandra sire.

The other exhibit in the champion line-up was a Merino sire from the Rintoul family, Auburn Valley stud, Williams, which won its class for rams four tooth and over of any wool type.

The place ribbons in the class the Darijon champion ram won went to Merino sires from Wililoo and the Angenup stud, Kojonup, that placed second and third respectively.

In the class Wililoo's reserve champion won the Angenup stud finished second with a Poll sire while a Poll sire from the Navanvale stud, Williams, finished third.