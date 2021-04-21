CBH disaster relief funds

THE CBH Group will contribute $250,000 to support regional communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Seroja.

The co-operative will provide support through a $150,000 donation to the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund Tropical Cyclone Seroja 2021 Appeal and a further $100,000 in Grass Roots Community Grants funding for cyclone recovery projects later in the year.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said the cyclone had impacted many WA regional communities, with widespread damage to community and farm infrastructure, including CBH infrastructure, and the displacement of people.

"We have all seen the devastation that has occurred from the cyclone, and our thoughts are with our growers, employees and community members across the Mid West and northern Wheatbelt who have been impacted," Mr Stead said.

"Due to the severe and widespread impact of the cyclone and expected long recovery period for communities to rebuild infrastructure, we will run a dedicated funding stream for cyclone recovery projects as part of the next round of our Grass Roots Community Grants."

Further details of the Grass Roots Community Grants funding will be provided when the round opens on August 1.

Information on the grants program is available at cbh.com.au

The Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund (LMDRF) was established in 1961 in conjunction with the State government to provide financial assistance to individuals for the alleviation and relief of distress, suffering and personal hardships, brought about by any disaster or emergency within WA declared by the WA government Government or for which the LMDRF board considers assistance is warranted.