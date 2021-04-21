Industry gathers for Better Beef 2021

Researchers, innovators, producers and cattle industry stakeholders flocked to the Busselton area last week for the two-day Better Beef 2021 event.
The event's beefed up program attracted about 130 participants with a focus on Australian Lot Feeders' Association's shade initiative and its impact to the WA
feedlot industry and beyond.
The program also featured information on new technology and automation advancements in the industry, updates from Western Meat Packers and the opportunity to look at the operation of two South West feedlots.
Participants attended the Advanced Feeds Beef Connections Dinner at Busselton's Abbey Beach Resort on Thursday evening to network and celebrate the industry's achievements.
Former Fremantle Dockers player and Westcoast Wool & Livestock agent Hayden Ballantyne was the keynote speaker at the event.
New Farm Weekly journalist Brooke Littlewood captured these photographs at the Beef Connections Dinner.