Industry gathers for Better Beef 2021

Researchers, innovators, producers and cattle industry stakeholders flocked to the Busselton area last week for the two-day Better Beef 2021 event.

The event's beefed up program attracted about 130 participants with a focus on Australian Lot Feeders' Association's shade initiative and its impact to the WA

feedlot industry and beyond.

The program also featured information on new technology and automation advancements in the industry, updates from Western Meat Packers and the opportunity to look at the operation of two South West feedlots.

Participants attended the Advanced Feeds Beef Connections Dinner at Busselton's Abbey Beach Resort on Thursday evening to network and celebrate the industry's achievements.

Former Fremantle Dockers player and Westcoast Wool & Livestock agent Hayden Ballantyne was the keynote speaker at the event.

New Farm Weekly journalist Brooke Littlewood captured these photographs at the Beef Connections Dinner.

Cattle producers Amanda (left) and Ros Jones of BP RM & AR Giles, Ravensthorpe.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development director of sheep industry development Bruce Mullan (left) and Integrated Animal Production consulting nutritionist Rob Lawrence.

Carmody Glass (left), Cullalla Feedlot with Nutrien Ag Solutions, Esperance animal health and nutrition adviser Sinead O'Gara, Nutrien animal production technical services adviser Bridie Luers and Nutrien animal health, nutrition and production specialist Bronwen Fowler.

University of England SMART Farms industry engagement manager Dr Rachelle Hergenhan and Adrian Baker, Bio-John.

Wendy Morgan (left), with Michael Morgan and Rebecca Turner of Morgan Feed Supplies, Toodyay.