Opposition parties create new alliance

THE Nationals WA and WA Liberal Party entered into a formal alliance in opposition earlier this week.

Since Premier Mark McGowan led the Labor government to a landslide victory in the 2021 March State election, there had been much speculation as to whether The Nationals and Liberals would enter into a formal working arrangement in opposition, in what will be the first time since 2005.

On Monday The Nationals leader Mia Davies and Liberal leader David Honey signed the Alliance Agreement, built on the 2008 and 2013 Liberal-National Alliance documents and amended to reflect the current opposition status of each party.

"The agreement forms the basis of our commitment to work together so we can get on with the job of holding the Labor government to account on behalf of all West Australians," Ms Davies said.

"We started discussions in good faith and with an understanding that both our parties have a significant task ahead.

"It made sense to tackle the challenge together."

Ms Davies said the agreement balanced leadership roles, shadow portfolio roles and parliamentary responsibilities.

"Because this is an alliance, not a coalition, it also acknowledges and accommodates the management of any differences in position or policy that may arise between the two parties," Ms Davies said.

Ms Davies said the significance of her party's Royalties for Regions program and restoring the integrity of the fund was highlighted in the agreement.

"As the leader of The Nationals and the opposition, you can expect our team to continue to argue strongly for investment and support for regional communities across this State," Ms Davies said.

Mr Honey said the alliances would be critical to holding the Labor government to account over the next four years, despite its huge parliamentary majority.

"I would like to thank Mia Davies and her leadership team for the very positive and co-operative way that they have managed the Alliance negotiations," Mr Honey said.

"I am very confident that this co-operation between the Liberals and The Nationals WA will grow even stronger over the next four years and make our combined efforts highly effective in the lead up to the 2025 State election."