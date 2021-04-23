Values average $1462 at Boyanup sale

Alcoa Farmlands, Wagerup and Pinjarra, was again a volume vendor in this month's sale. Looking over the operation's cattle were Vaughn Byrd (left) and Richard Gardiner, Alcoa Farmlands and Elders, Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk.

IT was another strong store cattle sale at Boyanup for Elders last week with per head prices topping at $2215 for a pen of Angus steers.

In this month's store sale, the Elders South West team yarded a total of 1482 head and they sold to gross just over $2.166 million at an overall average of $1462.

There was consistent bidding right through the sale with Elders auctioneer Alec Williams having no trouble conjuring bids.

Weaner beef steers weighing 200-330kg averaged 550c/kg, with steers more than 330kg averaging 510c/kg.

Weaner beef heifers 200-280kg averaged 464c/kg, while heifers 280-330kg averaged 446c/kg and heavier heifers averaged 460c/kg.

Selling at the sale's highest cents per kilogram price at 675c/kg, was a small offering of lightweight Murray Grey bulls, which averaged 154kg.

Vendor Melvin Hettner (left), Kojonup/Brunswick and Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris looking over the cattle before the sale. A pen of 13 Murray Grey lightweight bulls offered by Mr Hettner topped at 675c/kg weighing 154kg and was paid by R & R Robertson.

When it came to the small offering of beef bred yearling cattle, steers averaged 425c/kg, and heifers averaged 414c/kg.

In the dairy portion of the sale, heavyweight Friesian feeder steers sold for 220-362c/kg to average 342c/kg, while Friesian yearling steers sold from 250-390c/kg to average 356c/kg.

First-cross Angus-Friesian feeder steers made 340-440c/kg to average 405c/kg, and Angus-Friesian cross yearling steers sold from 408-470c/kg, averaging 436c/kg.

Towards the backend of the sale there were a number of lines of appraisal cattle offered which consisted mostly of lightweight Friesian steers and Friesian cross steers.

Younger (6-12 month) Friesian steers sold at $880-$1120, up $100 on the previous Boyanup sale, while older steers (12-15 months) were firm, selling for $1100-$1260.

Angus-Friesian cross steers (6-12 months) remained firm, averaging $1200.

Elders, auctioneer and Margaret River agent Alec Williams (left) and Charles Brockman, Cowaramup, discussing the cattle before the sales commencement at Boyanup last week.

Topping the sale in dollars per head terms, was a pen of nine Angus steers weighing 551kg, offered by MC & CL Telini, Dardanup, which made $2215 at 402c/kg paid by Harvey Beef.

Harvey Beef also paid $1965 for eight Angus averaging 466kg from Weddeburn Produce, Brunswick and $1915 for 10 Angus weighing 491kg from D & A Campbell.

Western Meat Packers (WMP) on the hunt for heavy cattle secured a pen of 10 Angus steers weighing 553kg from DM & J Carter for the second top price of $2112 and 383c/kg.

Another top price in the beef steer lanes was $2016 paid by Kalgrains, Wannamal, for eight Angus steers weighing 458kg offered by L & M Ierace.

Seven Limousin cross steers weighing 406kg from A & K Bashford made $2000 when they were knocked down to JM Hink & LT Nas at 492c/kg, while Tahmalee Well sold 10 Murray Grey steers weighing 424kg at $1999 and 472c/kg to Semini Enterprise Pty Ltd.

Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra and Wagerup, was again a volume vendor in this month's sale, offering more than 200 Angus steers split over 18 pens.

Laurie Sorgiovanni (left), Harvey and Tony Logrande, Harvey, enjoyed the day at the Boyanup saleyards.

John Gallop, buying for O'Meehan & Co, paid the top price for the Alcoa steers bidding to $1786 and 544c/kg for a pen of 12 steers weighing 328kg.

Mr Gallop went on to purchase four more pens of Alcoa Farmlands' steers for O'Meehans paying between $1582 and $1610.

In addition, Mr Gallop also bought 10 Angus steers averaging 282kg from Bibbs Creek Grove at 556c/kg and $1565 for O'Meehan & Co.

The second best price achieved by Alcoa Farmlands was $1774 when RA Rogers & Co, Tammin, bid to 546c/kg for 12 steers weighing 325kg.

The Tammin operation picked up three more pens of Angus steers from Alcoa Farmlands totalling 49 head.

Later the Tammin-based feedlot operation also secured three Angus steers from Darwonga Investments at 500c/kg and $1833.

As for the lighter weights offered by Alcoa Farmlands, RT & R Hoare paid a top of 566c/kg to return $1559 to Alcoa Farmlands for the 11 Angus steers averaging 276kg.

A pen of 12 Angus steers weighing 275kg from Alcoa Farmlands made 558c/kg and $1532 and was purchased by Harris Beef Enterprises.

Geoff Willis (left), Capel and James Searle, Wight & Emmett Stock Feeds, Bunbury, looking over the cattle on offer prior to the sale.

Harris Beef Enterprises paid 558c/kg ($1518) for a second pen of 12 steers weighing 272kg from Alcoa Farmlands.

Patane Produce secured 12 Angus steers, weighing 279kg from Alcoa at 556c/kg and $1552.

Other better prices in the lightweight beef steers included 562c/kg for seven Limousin cross steers weighing 256kg from Kelside West when they cost Blakers CT Farming $1437.

Blakers CT Farming also bought eight Limousin steers weighing 266kg at 540c/kg for $1438 from RT & SB Booth.

Bassem Dabbah bought numerous pens of beef steers including four Red Angus weighing 406kg from ST Duggan at 476c/kg and $1934 as well as six Angus averaging 396kg from L & M Ierace at 440c/kg and $1916 and 12 Murray Greys weighing 349kg from Panorama Park at 528c/kg and $1841.

Values for lightweight bull weaners topped at 675c/kg for 13 Murray Grey bulls weighing 154kg offered by Melvin Hettner, Kojonup, paid by R & R Robertson.

A second pen of the Hettner's bulls made 660c/kg when the five Murray Grey bulls weighing 116kg again sold to R & R Robertson.

Inspecting the cattle before the sale were Garry and Molly Craigie, Cookenup.

Beef heifers topped at $2053 for 13 Angus heifers weighing 383kg from P & F Giadresco & Sons, Stratham, when the pen was knocked down at 536c/kg to Amy Beers Trust.

The Giadresco family also saw a return of $2000 for a pen of 11 Angus heifers weighing 370kg when they sold for the heifer top liveweight price of 540c/kg to KJ Grazing.

Other better heifer returns were $1804 for three Red Angus weighing 440kg from PJ & CA Foster and $1764 for seven Limousin cross heifers averaging 372kg from A & K Bashford paid by L & S Maiolo, while Easy Street WA Pty Ltd bid to 422c/kg and $1829 for 12 Angus weighing 433kg from FG & LV Venables.

Wedderburn Produce sold multiple pens of heifers including four Murray Grey cross weighing 439kg to Semini Enterprises at 398c/kg and $1746 and two pens of 13 Angus weighing 304kg and 266kg to Willowbank, Benger at $1436 and $1276.

In the lightweight heifer run JW & JC Kruger paid 505c/kg and $771 for a pen of 19 Murray Grey heifers offered by Melvin Hettner, while AS & RF Polinelli bid to 460c/kg for 10 Angus weighing 246kg from Ludlow Grazing.

A small run of first-cross steers were offered liveweight and prices in these pens hit a top of $2028 for nine Angus cross weighing 483kg from J & J Drennan & Sons when they were knocked down to Harvey Beef at 420c/kg.

A second pen of 10 Angus cross steers from the Drennans weighing 411kg sold at 440c/kg to cost Rangiora Farm $1806, while TD & KA Credaro picked up 10 Angus cross steers weighing 396kg from the Drennans at 438c/kg and $1734.

Ryeland Dairy sold two pens of Angus cross steers with TD & KA Credaro taking seven weighing 395kg at 438c/kg and $1730, while MR & JL Piggott picked up 10 averaging 309kg at 470c/kg and $1452.

Friesian steers selling liveweight topped at $1971 at 354c/kg when VA & MP Wright secured a pen of 14 averaging 556kg offered by OB & A Procopio & Sons.

Greg Jones (left), Western Meat Packers and Roy McDowall caught up for a chat at Boyanup last week. By the sale's end Western Meat Packers had secured a total of six pens.

The Wrights also purchased 10 Friesian steers averaging 545kg for $1940 at 356c/kg from Dudinalup Pastoral Company, Nannup, which also sold a pen of 10 averaging 521kg to Telkel Pty Ltd at 354c/kg and $1844.

WMP bid to 300c/kg for seven steers weighing 630kg from CD Sharp & Son to cost $1890 and nine averaging 564kg from Alec C & CJ McNab to cost $1693.

The best liveweight prices for Friesian steers offered liveweight was 545c/kg for 10 steers weighing 251kg and 515c/kg for 10 steers weighing 265kg that were all offered by VR & EJ Pitter, Waroona and purchased by Dudinalup Pastoral Company.

Dudinalup Pastoral Company bought another 10 Friesian steers weighing 251kg from VR & EJ Pitter at 480c/kg and $1296.

In the appraisal pens, Friesian steers topped at $1260 for 11 12-14mo steers sold by KW & MEB Lee, while the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, saw a return of $1220 for a pen of 11 head, when both pens were purchased by RJ Lewis.

Two pens of 6-8mo steers from LJ & RA Brennen saw returns of $1110 and $1030 for pens of 13 and 14 head, while 10 steers from GA Lee sold to Aintree Dairy Farm at $1170.

Regular vendors of poddie steers West & Haggerty saw its top pen of 3-4mo steers make $960 (12 head) when it sold to Newbrook Investments while AP & SM Davis took 11 poddies from the West & Haggerty offering at $880.

The best return for the appraisal first-cross steers was $1250 paid by MK & RE Barnes for 15 Angus cross from CA Panetta.

The Barnes account was also home to a second pen of 15 Angus cross steers from CA Panetta at $1230 and 13 Angus cross from Chara at $1220.

A small run of first-cross heifers were offered and these sold to a high of $2100 paid by WMP for 12 Angus-Friesian cross heifers offered by F Pessotto & Sons.

A second pen of 11 Angus-Friesian heifers from the Pessotto family sold at $2080 to RD Avery, while BW & RB Ridley, Brunswick, paid $1550 for eight Angus-Friesians sold by the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey.

The sale rounded out with a run of mated heifers and cow/calf units.

Gem Grazing achieved $2100 when it sold nine rising 2yo, PTIC Murray Grey heifers to G & C Stoiche.

Prices for the cow/calf units topped at $3120 for a pen of four Angus cows and calves from AD & RM Corker paid by Hyde Park Grazing, while an Angus cow and calf unit offered by Paragon WA Pty Ltd made $2660 when bought by Amy Beers Trust.

Two Hereford cross cows and calves from Marri Downs Holdings Pty Ltd sold at $2500 to RE & LM Clarke while DA Piscioneri paid $2450 for a Murray Grey cow and calf unit and MJ Scott & CS Nas paid $2425 for a pen of three South Devon cows and calves offered by the same vendor.