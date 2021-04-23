Values average $1462 at Boyanup sale

IT was another strong store cattle sale at Boyanup for Elders last week with per head prices topping at $2215 for a pen of Angus steers.
In this month's store sale, the Elders South West team yarded a total of 1482 head and they sold to gross just over $2.166 million at an overall average of $1462.
There was consistent bidding right through the sale with Elders auctioneer Alec Williams having no trouble conjuring bids.
Weaner beef steers weighing 200-330kg averaged 550c/kg, with steers more than 330kg averaging 510c/kg.
Weaner beef heifers 200-280kg averaged 464c/kg, while heifers 280-330kg averaged 446c/kg and heavier heifers averaged 460c/kg.
Selling at the sale's highest cents per kilogram price at 675c/kg, was a small offering of lightweight Murray Grey bulls, which averaged 154kg.
When it came to the small offering of beef bred yearling cattle, steers averaged 425c/kg, and heifers averaged 414c/kg.
In the dairy portion of the sale, heavyweight Friesian feeder steers sold for 220-362c/kg to average 342c/kg, while Friesian yearling steers sold from 250-390c/kg to average 356c/kg.
First-cross Angus-Friesian feeder steers made 340-440c/kg to average 405c/kg, and Angus-Friesian cross yearling steers sold from 408-470c/kg, averaging 436c/kg.
Towards the backend of the sale there were a number of lines of appraisal cattle offered which consisted mostly of lightweight Friesian steers and Friesian cross steers.
Younger (6-12 month) Friesian steers sold at $880-$1120, up $100 on the previous Boyanup sale, while older steers (12-15 months) were firm, selling for $1100-$1260.
Angus-Friesian cross steers (6-12 months) remained firm, averaging $1200.
Topping the sale in dollars per head terms, was a pen of nine Angus steers weighing 551kg, offered by MC & CL Telini, Dardanup, which made $2215 at 402c/kg paid by Harvey Beef.
Harvey Beef also paid $1965 for eight Angus averaging 466kg from Weddeburn Produce, Brunswick and $1915 for 10 Angus weighing 491kg from D & A Campbell.
Western Meat Packers (WMP) on the hunt for heavy cattle secured a pen of 10 Angus steers weighing 553kg from DM & J Carter for the second top price of $2112 and 383c/kg.
Another top price in the beef steer lanes was $2016 paid by Kalgrains, Wannamal, for eight Angus steers weighing 458kg offered by L & M Ierace.
Seven Limousin cross steers weighing 406kg from A & K Bashford made $2000 when they were knocked down to JM Hink & LT Nas at 492c/kg, while Tahmalee Well sold 10 Murray Grey steers weighing 424kg at $1999 and 472c/kg to Semini Enterprise Pty Ltd.
Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra and Wagerup, was again a volume vendor in this month's sale, offering more than 200 Angus steers split over 18 pens.
John Gallop, buying for O'Meehan & Co, paid the top price for the Alcoa steers bidding to $1786 and 544c/kg for a pen of 12 steers weighing 328kg.
Mr Gallop went on to purchase four more pens of Alcoa Farmlands' steers for O'Meehans paying between $1582 and $1610.
In addition, Mr Gallop also bought 10 Angus steers averaging 282kg from Bibbs Creek Grove at 556c/kg and $1565 for O'Meehan & Co.
The second best price achieved by Alcoa Farmlands was $1774 when RA Rogers & Co, Tammin, bid to 546c/kg for 12 steers weighing 325kg.
The Tammin operation picked up three more pens of Angus steers from Alcoa Farmlands totalling 49 head.
Later the Tammin-based feedlot operation also secured three Angus steers from Darwonga Investments at 500c/kg and $1833.
As for the lighter weights offered by Alcoa Farmlands, RT & R Hoare paid a top of 566c/kg to return $1559 to Alcoa Farmlands for the 11 Angus steers averaging 276kg.
A pen of 12 Angus steers weighing 275kg from Alcoa Farmlands made 558c/kg and $1532 and was purchased by Harris Beef Enterprises.
Harris Beef Enterprises paid 558c/kg ($1518) for a second pen of 12 steers weighing 272kg from Alcoa Farmlands.
Patane Produce secured 12 Angus steers, weighing 279kg from Alcoa at 556c/kg and $1552.
Other better prices in the lightweight beef steers included 562c/kg for seven Limousin cross steers weighing 256kg from Kelside West when they cost Blakers CT Farming $1437.
Blakers CT Farming also bought eight Limousin steers weighing 266kg at 540c/kg for $1438 from RT & SB Booth.
Bassem Dabbah bought numerous pens of beef steers including four Red Angus weighing 406kg from ST Duggan at 476c/kg and $1934 as well as six Angus averaging 396kg from L & M Ierace at 440c/kg and $1916 and 12 Murray Greys weighing 349kg from Panorama Park at 528c/kg and $1841.
Values for lightweight bull weaners topped at 675c/kg for 13 Murray Grey bulls weighing 154kg offered by Melvin Hettner, Kojonup, paid by R & R Robertson.
A second pen of the Hettner's bulls made 660c/kg when the five Murray Grey bulls weighing 116kg again sold to R & R Robertson.
Beef heifers topped at $2053 for 13 Angus heifers weighing 383kg from P & F Giadresco & Sons, Stratham, when the pen was knocked down at 536c/kg to Amy Beers Trust.
The Giadresco family also saw a return of $2000 for a pen of 11 Angus heifers weighing 370kg when they sold for the heifer top liveweight price of 540c/kg to KJ Grazing.
Other better heifer returns were $1804 for three Red Angus weighing 440kg from PJ & CA Foster and $1764 for seven Limousin cross heifers averaging 372kg from A & K Bashford paid by L & S Maiolo, while Easy Street WA Pty Ltd bid to 422c/kg and $1829 for 12 Angus weighing 433kg from FG & LV Venables.
Wedderburn Produce sold multiple pens of heifers including four Murray Grey cross weighing 439kg to Semini Enterprises at 398c/kg and $1746 and two pens of 13 Angus weighing 304kg and 266kg to Willowbank, Benger at $1436 and $1276.
In the lightweight heifer run JW & JC Kruger paid 505c/kg and $771 for a pen of 19 Murray Grey heifers offered by Melvin Hettner, while AS & RF Polinelli bid to 460c/kg for 10 Angus weighing 246kg from Ludlow Grazing.
A small run of first-cross steers were offered liveweight and prices in these pens hit a top of $2028 for nine Angus cross weighing 483kg from J & J Drennan & Sons when they were knocked down to Harvey Beef at 420c/kg.
A second pen of 10 Angus cross steers from the Drennans weighing 411kg sold at 440c/kg to cost Rangiora Farm $1806, while TD & KA Credaro picked up 10 Angus cross steers weighing 396kg from the Drennans at 438c/kg and $1734.
Ryeland Dairy sold two pens of Angus cross steers with TD & KA Credaro taking seven weighing 395kg at 438c/kg and $1730, while MR & JL Piggott picked up 10 averaging 309kg at 470c/kg and $1452.
Friesian steers selling liveweight topped at $1971 at 354c/kg when VA & MP Wright secured a pen of 14 averaging 556kg offered by OB & A Procopio & Sons.
The Wrights also purchased 10 Friesian steers averaging 545kg for $1940 at 356c/kg from Dudinalup Pastoral Company, Nannup, which also sold a pen of 10 averaging 521kg to Telkel Pty Ltd at 354c/kg and $1844.
WMP bid to 300c/kg for seven steers weighing 630kg from CD Sharp & Son to cost $1890 and nine averaging 564kg from Alec C & CJ McNab to cost $1693.
The best liveweight prices for Friesian steers offered liveweight was 545c/kg for 10 steers weighing 251kg and 515c/kg for 10 steers weighing 265kg that were all offered by VR & EJ Pitter, Waroona and purchased by Dudinalup Pastoral Company.
Dudinalup Pastoral Company bought another 10 Friesian steers weighing 251kg from VR & EJ Pitter at 480c/kg and $1296.
In the appraisal pens, Friesian steers topped at $1260 for 11 12-14mo steers sold by KW & MEB Lee, while the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, saw a return of $1220 for a pen of 11 head, when both pens were purchased by RJ Lewis.
Two pens of 6-8mo steers from LJ & RA Brennen saw returns of $1110 and $1030 for pens of 13 and 14 head, while 10 steers from GA Lee sold to Aintree Dairy Farm at $1170.
Regular vendors of poddie steers West & Haggerty saw its top pen of 3-4mo steers make $960 (12 head) when it sold to Newbrook Investments while AP & SM Davis took 11 poddies from the West & Haggerty offering at $880.
The best return for the appraisal first-cross steers was $1250 paid by MK & RE Barnes for 15 Angus cross from CA Panetta.
The Barnes account was also home to a second pen of 15 Angus cross steers from CA Panetta at $1230 and 13 Angus cross from Chara at $1220.
A small run of first-cross heifers were offered and these sold to a high of $2100 paid by WMP for 12 Angus-Friesian cross heifers offered by F Pessotto & Sons.
A second pen of 11 Angus-Friesian heifers from the Pessotto family sold at $2080 to RD Avery, while BW & RB Ridley, Brunswick, paid $1550 for eight Angus-Friesians sold by the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey.
The sale rounded out with a run of mated heifers and cow/calf units.
Gem Grazing achieved $2100 when it sold nine rising 2yo, PTIC Murray Grey heifers to G & C Stoiche.
Prices for the cow/calf units topped at $3120 for a pen of four Angus cows and calves from AD & RM Corker paid by Hyde Park Grazing, while an Angus cow and calf unit offered by Paragon WA Pty Ltd made $2660 when bought by Amy Beers Trust.
Two Hereford cross cows and calves from Marri Downs Holdings Pty Ltd sold at $2500 to RE & LM Clarke while DA Piscioneri paid $2450 for a Murray Grey cow and calf unit and MJ Scott & CS Nas paid $2425 for a pen of three South Devon cows and calves offered by the same vendor.