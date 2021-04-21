Former chairman to contest CBH election

FORMER CBH chairman Wally Newman is one of six candidates announced today who have thrown their hat into the ring for the co-operative's upcoming board by-elections.



One seat is currently vacant in both districts one and four, with the latter having been empty for almost a year.



The nominations for the elections closed at 12pm today, with two candidates putting their hand up for district one and four people submitting for district four.



The nominees in district one are Gareth Rowe and Gary Gosgrove, while in district four Wally Newman, Royce Taylor, Phillip Blight and Gerard Paganoni have applied.



Mr Newman quit the board early last year, just after being re-elected for another three-year term.

This was after he was replaced as the board chairman by Simon Stead.



Ballot packs containing full voting information will be mailed to eligible grower members residing in the relevant districts next Wednesday.



For more on the election and to find out more about the candidates, see next week's edition of Farm Weekly.