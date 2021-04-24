Grow your business in the Wheatbelt

DEVELOPMENTWA chief executive Frank Marra said the recent sale of five lots of quality industrial land and a shire committed to development, including grants of up to $1 million to attract major employment generating industry to the Shire of Northam, have delivered a strong start to the year for Avon Industrial Park.

The estate, a partnership between DevelopmentWA's Industrial Lands Authority, the Avon Community Development Foundation and the Wheatbelt Development Commission, is 18 kilometres north east of Northam and 116km from Perth.

"The estate offers strong connections to strategic transport networks, the Transcontinental Railway and Great Eastern Highway," Mr Marra said.

"Those links make it an ideal location for businesses servicing Perth and the Wheatbelt, Goldfields, Mid West and Northern regions."

Remaining general industrial lots range in size from 26,844 square metres up to 60 hectares, with the potential to amalgamate or tailor lots to suit business requirements.

Prices start from $240,000 (excluding GST), or $5.13 per square metre.

All Stage 2 lots are connected to power and scheme water, with access to broadband communications.

The Shire of Northam is accepting applications for grants under its Industry Attraction Fund (IAF).

The IAF aims to attract new businesses to the area and support existing local businesses to substantially expand their operations, through investments of up to $1m in value.

"The potential to secure up to $1m in support from the shire makes it more accessible than ever for businesses to make the move to this quality regional estate."