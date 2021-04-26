Shelter a hot topic at Better Beef 2021

WESTERN Australia's lotfeeding industry has beefed up conversation about a national shade initiative, which aims to provide shelter for feedlot cattle by 2026.

The initiative headlined discussion at Western Australian Lot Feeders Association (WALFA) Better Beef 21 in Busselton area on April 15-16.

About 130 people attended the two-day biannual event, including researchers, innovators, lotfeeders, producers, backgrounders and cattle industry stakeholders.

WALFA president Todd Fotheringhame labelled Better Beef 21 a huge success, particularly off the back of last year's tough COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown.

He said participant numbers were up, as were the number of people who expressed interest in becoming WALFA members.

"The content was very topical with the shade so we had some very good structure and some very engaging information to get out, so I think that helps," Mr Fotheringhame said.

"The other thing is we visited a couple of very good feedlots (Matt Camarri of Camarri Feedlot, Cundinup and Gary Dimasi of Paradise Beef, Paynedale).

"They put on a very good show - everyone likes to check out how other people operate."

Mr Fotheringhame said Better Beef 21 was a credit to WALFA executive producer Claire Coffey, board member Lucy Morris and the events committee, who were all involved in organising the program.

He said the theme was influenced by (ALFA) Australian Lot Feeders' Association shade initiative and the interest it had created within the feedlotting industry.

The initiative builds on the feedlot industry's strong commitment to animal welfare and positions the sector for long term sustainability.

"It has been a very interesting two days," Mr Fotheringhame said.

Australian Lot Feeders' Association shade initiative, to be introduced by 2026, headlined the topic of discussion at Better Beef 21. Participants were given a tour of Paradise Beef's shaded 'dome' feedlot.

"I think everyone is onboard with the idea of a policy of shade/shelter (for feedlots).

"It is just about how the process is going to run and what support is out there."

Mr Fotheringhame said the event generated conversation most people wanted to be a part of.

He said ongoing support would be available for participants beyond the Better Beef event.

"Everyone is very open to discussion," Mr Fotheringhame said.

"(ALFA president) Bryce Camm was genuine in saying pick up the phone and ask him questions, which is what you need from ALFA as well."

Day one of Better Beef was held at beef producer Matt Camarri's Cammari Feedlot at Cundinup.

It was opened with a welcome address by Mr Fortheringhame before Mr Camarri spoke to the crowd about his business and why he decided to host the event.

Guest speakers included Iranda Beef feedlot general manager Thomas Green, ALFA president and Camm Agricultural Group chief executive officer Bryce Camm, Murdoch University Professor of Biochemistry and Nutrition professor David Pethick, Western Meat Packer Group chief executive officer Andrew Fuda, Murdoch University Associate professor in Physiology and Animal Production, David Miller and ALFA technical services officer Jeff House.

TW Pearson and Son's, Bunbury, Sarah Hotter (left), Lucy Morris, Jordan Clemons, Cooper Pearson and Tex Pearson were among about 130 people who attended this year's event.

Mr Camm presented through a pre-recorded video from Queensland as he was unable to attend the event due to COVID-19 interstate travel restrictions.

A panel discussion about the national shade policy, which featured Mr Green, Mr House, Mr Miller, Mr Fotheringhame and Trevor Hinck of Kerrigan Valley Beef at Hyden, concluded the afternoon, followed by three rotated group sessions onsite.

As part of the sessions, Mr House and Enoch Bergman, Swan Veterinary Services, Esperance, delivered the practicalities of antimicrobial stewardship and what it meant for farming operations.

Meanwhile, Integrated Animal Production consulting nutritionist Rob Lawrence and host Mr Camarri covered milling and the value of making a good investment into the heart of feeding operations and Dario Nandapi of Smart Cow Consulting divulged the ins and outs of making great silage.

Day one concluded with Advanced Feeds Beef Connections sundowner and dinner at the Abbey Beach Resort, Busselton, with Fremantle Dockers star turned Westcoast Wool & Livestock agent Hayden Ballantyne appearing as a keynote speaker.

A highlight of the evening was the inaugural WALFA award ceremony, which recognised and promoted excellence, professionalism, innovation and dedication to the industry.

Mr Fotheringhame said it was the first year WALFA had pushed the awards with three categories including Researcher of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Life Member.

"We want to try and recognise the contribution of those, who go above and beyond, for the industry," he said.

"That is probably pretty difficult because there are a lot of people, who are doing more than what their roles are."

Award winners included Researcher of the Year - professor David Pethick from Murdoch University, Innovator of the Year - Matt Camarri and WALFA life member - Waroona/Yealering cattle, sheep and cropping farmer Peter Stacey.

University of England SMART farms industry engagement manager Rachelle Hergenhan showcased the Walk Over Weighing technology during day two of Better Beef 21.

Paradise Beef Feedlot owner and operator Gary Dimasi hosted day two at his Paynedale property.

After an action packed day one, attendees enjoyed a shorter program, which focused onfarm technology and included a tour of Paradise Beef's 'Dome' sheltered feedlot.

WALFA vice president Ivan Rogers welcomed participants before Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) feedlot program manager Joe McNeminan introduced delegates to new-age technology that is automating the industry.

University of New England, New South Wales, SMART farms industry engagement manager Rachelle Hergenhan provided an objective review and results from Walk Over Weighing technology in the feedlot space, Tony Batterham of Apiam Animal health gave insight into animal health technology and where it can be applied to businesses and Livestock Pricing's Rob Kelly spoke about the current progress of cattle and grain markets in WA.

Following the discussion, delegates took part in two rotation group sessions hosted by Origo Farms managing director Annie Brox and Enoch Bergman.

Ms Brox highlighted practical solutions to automation in feedlots and Mr Bergman explored the overwhelming value of a post mortem and tips for doing it well.

To wrap up the event, Mr Dimasi discussed the incorporation of shelter and the use of technology in Paradise Beef's operations before a tour of the feedlot.

