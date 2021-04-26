New WAMIA head looks to improve Muchea

THE WA Meat Industry Authority has a new chief executive officer in Tim Collins.

Mr Collins started in the role on Monday, replacing the former CEO Greg Lott who resigned after a successful stint of two and half years to take up the CEO's position at AAA Eggs in March.

Mr Collins said the WAMIA board had an ambitious goal and vision to expand the industrial development at Muchea.

"There will need to be legislative adjustments that will need to be looked at,'' Mr Collins said.

He said saw his role was also to improve the operation of the livestock yards and to maintain the facility so it is there for the future.

WAMIA chairwoman Sally O'Brien said Mr Collins came to the organisation at an important time and was experienced at working with government departments and could also relate well to farmers.

"With his experience he will be able to work with the Board to accomplish the vision of WAMIA," Ms O'Brien said.

Mr Collins' background includes leading major State supply chain operations as business development principal for Arc Infrastructure and as executive manager logistics for the CBH Group.

In 2018 Mr Collins was appointed as Westport office project director to oversee the development of the long term strategic plans for the Port of Fremantle's Outer Harbour and Inner Harbour.