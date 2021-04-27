Vintage tractors light up Brunswick rally

THE Vintage Tractor and Machinery Association of WA, Tracmach, Lights On The Hill vintage tractor rally went off without a hitch at Brunswick on April 17.

More than 800 people attended at various times of the day with the peak in visitors around lunch time.

Lights On The Hill organiser Robert Cook, Busselton, said it was a "great day with a fantastic show of support from the community, family and friends".

"I'm extremely proud of the group of guys who worked to get it together," Mr Cook said.

"I'm even more proud of all the people who attended and made the day what it was."

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, so it was a good opportunity for tractor enthusiasts to get together - especially since it was to celebrate 40 years as an established association.

The rally started at 9am on the Talbot property and lasted well into the evening.

Mr Cook said the group had about 530 members and was the biggest association of its kind in WA and "could be the single biggest club of its type in Australia".

Vintage engines on display. The engines ran constantly throughout the day providing a wall of sound as a backdrop to the event.

The celebrations will continue until July when Tracmach will hold its Annual General Meeting at Wagin.

Mr Cook said at the rally there were 100 wheel tractors on display, 27 bulldozers, a couple of graders and "a lot of trucks" and vintage cars as well.

He said the event fielded its biggest collection of stationary engines in its history and for the first time, a tractor pull was also featured.

The association was also supported by the Hand Tool Preservation Society of WA which had a display from a few of its diverse members, as well as blacksmith David Butler who demonstrated the skill of reshaping steel throughout the day.

The weather was perfect for the outdoor event which included demonstrations of bulldozers digging out the beginnings of a dam on the side of the hill, as well as tractors and horse drawn ploughs ploughing the field.

The Stockman's Farm Clydesdales from Oakford, were also a hit - especially with the children.

Vintage bulldozers being put through their paces. The drivers dug out the beginnings of a dam, which they later filled back in. Graders also kept the edges of the demonstration site well presented.

Their presence at the rally highlighted the changes in the industry from the horse-drawn days right through to the large more modern tractors on display.

Trachmach WA president John Piavanini oversaw the raffle display, where three tractors which had been donated to the association by WA farmers in order to help fundraise for the Giant Tractor project to finally get underway at Carnamah, were available for viewing.

He was thrilled by the generosity of those who donated the tractors.

Mr Piavanini said it showed the spirit of the association's members and hoped that would continue in the club as it moved forward.

It cost $100 to buy a raffle ticket and the winner would be drawn at the Tracmach AGM in July.

The winner would be able to choose one of the three donated tractors and the remaining two tractors would be auctioned off to raise further funds for the project.

Lights on the Hill founder Bob Lukins on his John Deere 6030 on which he made easy work of the tractor pull.

The tractor pull was a huge drawcard. Some of the older engines struggled to move forward with the weight of the trailer, while some of the larger tractors handled it without a problem.

Stockman's Farm Clydesdales, Comet and Tony, were being lined up by Brooke Atkinson, Oakford, to pull the plough. The Clydesdales were one of the many features of the rally which was first organised by Bob Lukins (right). This year's event celebrated 40 years of the club.