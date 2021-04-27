$150,000 in grants toward stronger communities

CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake

The CBH Group has awarded $150,000 to 38 community and not-for-profit organisations across Western Australia's grain growing communities as part of the latest round funding in our Grass Roots Grants program.

CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake said the grants program supported groups and clubs in their fundraising efforts for projects that had a direct benefit for their regional communities.

"Our Grass Roots Community Grants is a significant element of our community investment program, which this year will see more than $1.6 million invested in partnerships, events and activities in our regional communities," Ms Peake said.

"In this latest round, we received a growing number of applications from school P&C committees, sporting groups, regional event organisers and Rotary Clubs, among many applications.

"It was a hard choice for our Grants Committee to select the successful applications this round out of so many worthy submissions, but we know those that have been awarded funding will make a big difference to enhancing locally-run community services and events."

Successful applicant Broomehill Recreational Complex received a $10,000 grant toward the installation of solar lighting after club secretary Sara Robinson applied for the grant on behalf of the club.

"Thank you to CBH for supporting our small community through the CBH Grass Roots Community Grant," Ms Robinson said.

"We will install solar lighting in the car park and along new paths at the Broomehill Recreational Complex. We are looking forward to our members and visitors being able to safely walk from the pavilion to their cars at night."



Mullewa Football Club were successful in their application for $5,658 to purchase equipment for their local gym.

"Not only is this a massive positive for our footy club, but our whole community will have access to the equipment," Mullewa Football Club president Mick Wall said,

Bolgart Progress Association Secretary Barbara Mottershaw said the grant would make a significant difference to their small community as an air conditioner in the hall meant more clubs and groups would be able to use the venue.

"The Bolgart Progress Association is reintroducing a program of events and functions including movie nights, community lunches and dinners, live concerts, dances and craft markets to reduce social isolation and bring the community together in a positive way," Ms Mottershaw said.

"We have much more to do but the CBH Grass Roots Community Grant funding of $8,818 has been instrumental in enabling us to take the first steps to achieving our goal. Our first social get together will be a morning tea and movie morning for our seniors."

The next application round for the Grass Roots Grants will open in August 2021 and will include an additional $100,000 specifically for communities affected by ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja.