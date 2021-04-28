Updated wheat variety list released by WQA

Growers getting ready to sow their 2021 wheat crops are urged to be aware of recent changes to the Wheat Variety Master List, with 11 varieties no longer eligible for milling grade.

Blade, Clearfield JNZ, Clearfield STL, Pugsley, Tammarin Rock, Binnu, LRPB Bullet, Yandanooka, Endure Bumper and Zippy can all only be received into feed grade segregations from this season onwards.

These varieties were flagged for removal when the Master List was released in September 2018 and their removal will be reflected in the 2021 list when it is released in August.

Growers should be aware of this change when making planting decisions, as it will affect their delivery grading at the end of the season.

Wheat Quality Australia (WQA) chairman Don Plowman said the information was first communicated to the grains industry - including producers, breeders and the trade - in 2018.

"The Wheat Classification Guidelines require an annual review of old varieties," Dr Plowman said.

"These are varieties classified more than 10 years ago.

"Old varieties comprising 0.1 per cent or more of receivals in any zone will be retained on the Master List, provided there are no quality issues."

WQA has brought forward the release date for the Wheat Variety Master List to August 1 instead of 1 September, following consultation with industry.

The date change follows the trend of a soft release to the trade on August 1 for the last six seasons, to ensure alignment between the Master List and the Wheat Standards.

There has also been a shift to earlier harvest commencement associated with both warmer and drier spring conditions and increased planting further north.

WQA continues to work closely with all sectors of the Australian wheat industry to ensure the classification system is supported through communication and process efficiency.

The WQA 2020/21 Wheat Variety Master List is available from the WQA website.