Prime cattle property at Northcliffe

Price: $1.15m

Location: Northcliffe

Area: 81.76ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Don Lyster 0427 778 116

NUTRIEN Harcourts WA has listed this 81.76 hectare property, five kilometres north of Northcliffe on Pemberton-Northcliffe Road.

This property is prime cattle grazing/ breeding land with 73ha being cleared and pastured with the capacity to run 60 breeders.

The quality pastures are clover, ryegrass and extensive areas of kikuyu on red and black loam soils, which have a good fertiliser history.

The sellers have used super and potash applied in a 3:1 ratio and worm-castings and TM soil renovator over all grazing areas for many years.

Water supplies are from 11 stock dams and two major dams that would be suited to a limited horticulture venture if desired.

Alternatively, there are 12 marron ponds which are not in use but with some work could be resurrected to full production.

The 1000-1100 millimetres annual rainfall over a long growing period which is advantaged by summer rains in this area, allows for out of season green feed from the perennial kikuyu; the result being maximum beef production.

The buildings on the property constitute a 9m x 7m Colorbond general purpose/ machinery shed, which includes ablutions and a partially completed living area, with all being in good condition.

An 18.7m x 8.4m Colorbond shed has been used for seasonal hay storage and some machinery storage, which is in very good condition.

Connected to the sheds is a steel 200,000 litres rainwater tank for domestic use if needed.

Cattle yards are owner-built and mainly constructed of steel, with a 60 head capacity which is the block's stocking capacity.

The asking price for this quality property is $1.15 million with a settlement in December 2021, when the cattle are marketed to advantage.

Subject to negotiation, the cattle could be purchased at valuation and the settlement brought forward to suit.