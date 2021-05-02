Well watered lifestyle property is a gem

Price: $720,000

Location: Manjimup

Area: 2.93ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Don Lyster 0427 778 116

LIVING the country lifestyle is no longer a dream when you look at this property recently listed by Nutrien Harcourts WA.

Within a five minute drive of all the facilities in the regional centre of Manjimup with its retail, medical and educational services and sporting opportunities, is this special lifestyle property.

With plenty of room for the larger family or a change for active retirees, you could not help but be impressed by what is on offer.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is a steel-framed brick veneer and zincalume dwelling with impressive living areas.

Together with an open-plan kitchen, dining and family rooms, there is an impressive fully enclosed entertaining area, games room and storeroom with heating.

The home has solid fuel heating, air-conditioning, solar hot water with fire and electric boosters, reticulated gardens, a greenhouse, lawns and a house orchard.

For the active handy person there is a top quality 24 metre x 9m x 4m high Colorbond shed with a 6m x 9m lean-to.

There are four roller doors with a lockable personal access door that provides security.

The shed space is divided by two interior walls to facilitate workshop, machinery or caravan storage.

Power is via two-phase but can be upgraded to three-phase and the space has pot belly heating.

Water supplies are mainly rainwater, with a 45 kilolitre concrete tank and surplus is piped to the fully lined dam which has a capacity of about 1600 kilolitres.

Supplemented supplies are from the equipped bore that delivers 2250 litres per hour.

Also included on the property are about 450 camelia shrubs (Japonica and Sasanqua) which are used to supply florists with foliage.

The block is fenced with Ringlock and barb on wood posts and is in good condition.