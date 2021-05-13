Puddles of joy

SCRUFF the dog was competing for the attention of Corey Taylor who was more interested in making a splash in the puddles after good rains on the family farm at South Kumminin, between Narembeen and Hyden last week.

Having only turned one in March, it's fair to say that the youngster hasn't seen too many puddles before, so after a solid 33 millimetres on the farm last week, he made tracks to the new muddy attraction.

Mum Bonnie Taylor said as soon as Corey went outside "he was like oh a puddle, let's do this".

"He was riding his little bike and headed straight for the puddle," Ms Taylor said.

"He loves Scruff being in there with him.

"The dog was in there having a ball trying to get him out, but Corey was just crawling around the puddle."

He was eventually lured back to the house to have a bath in much cleaner water, but it wasn't the same for the young explorer.

The farm, run by Ms Taylor's dad Ray Smoker, brother Luke Smoker and her husband Wesley Taylor, welcomed the good start to the season.

Ms Taylor said the rainfall figures varied on either side of their property, but overall the rainfall was good.

When she was in Narembeen after the rain, everyone was commenting on how much of a good start to the season it was.

"It means so much to us out here," she said.

The joy on Corey's face is mirrored on many farmers across the grainbelt who say this is the best start to the season in many years.