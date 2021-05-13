Additional support for communities devastated by Cyclone Seroja

Residents and businesses impacted by ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja will soon be able to access an additional $2.2 million State government assistance package to provide targeted support as recovery efforts continue.



The program will provide assistance while State-Commonwealth Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements are progressing and authorities continue with clean-up efforts.



Cyclone Seroja left a trail of destruction through the Mid West and Wheatbelt regions when it made landfall on April 11, damaging hundreds of homes and businesses.



To assist with recovery efforts, the State government is making $4000 payments available to around 360 residents who either lost their homes or received significant damage.



Small businesses which suffered financially in the weeks following the disaster will also be eligible for $4000 payments, including:

small retailers such as specialty shops, hairdressers and bakeries;

tourism businesses including tour operators and fishing boat charters; and

hospitality venues including accommodation providers, cafés, restaurants and pubs.

An estimated 200 businesses - and potentially more - are expected to receive the assistance, particularly in the Shire of Northampton.



Further details on the application process will be available shortly.



Recovery efforts are well underway in the areas impacted by the cyclone with the State Recovery Controller and State Recovery Co-ordination Group assisting and supporting communities.



This assistance package is in addition to the government's electricity and water financial relief packages and crisis support from the Department of Communities.



The State Government also contributed $2 million to the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund Appeal to support those affected by Cyclone Seroja.



"My heart goes out to all of those affected by Cyclone Seroja," said WA Premier Mark McGowan.



"We have a long road ahead but these payments will provide some relief as we work to assess the damage and plan the rebuild.



"While there will be more financial support for impacted communities under State-Commonwealth funding arrangements, this program will provide important interim targeted assistance.



"I'd like to thank all those involved in the mammoth clean-up effort.



"This hard work ensured impacted areas could reopen as quickly and as safely as possible, to reconnect communities and get businesses back on their feet."