Positive outlook after rain surprises

MORE rain has fallen in the York/Beverley area so far this year than it did for the whole of 2020 and growers couldn't be happier.

Some farmers have said they didn't trust the weather forecasts after planning around them and then being let down on multiple occasions.

Now they just wait to see what happens.

One farmer with that view is Duncan Young, York/Beverley, who was all smiles recently after a drop of 56 millimetres on one day - and a total of 60mm for the week.

The only bummer was it stalled his canola seeding program as his heavy loam soils would turn to mud if he drove on them.

"It has slowed us down for this week but if the wind picks up it could dry it out enough to get going a bit sooner," Mr Young said.

Across his three farms at York and Beverley he has 60mm, 56mm and about 50mm respectively on Tuesday last week.

Last year he received 348mm in total and so far for 2021, 195mm has fallen.

He said it has set them up nicely for a good start.

Nearby farmer Alan Sattler, Beverley, was stoked with 60mm on Tuesday and 30mm at Kellerberrin.

"It's a wet break," Mr Sattler said.

"Last year wasn't brilliant - we seeded dry in May last year but it's turned around.

"In February 2020 we got 40mm, with 8mm in March, 3mm in April and 44mm in May.

"This year we had 22mm in February, 70mm in March, 21mm in April and 60mm in May so far.

"There's nothing to not be positive about."

Mr Young said the subsoil moisture was good after earlier rains and the crops would thrive in the conditions.

Their sentiments could be echoed by farmers as well as industry across the regions last week with smiles and positive attitudes.

Canola, barley and oat crops could already be seen emerging from the ground across the Wheatbelt last week - with seeding still under way.