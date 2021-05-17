Positive signs for GM and gluten-free lupins

PRELIMINARY results announced earlier this month have confirmed that Wide Open Agriculture's (WOA) genetically modified free and gluten-free lupin protein has applications for multiple food products.

The nutritional analyses - performed by ChemCentre, a third party and National Association of Testing Authorities accredited laboratory - showed that the production process retained the nutritional quality of the lupin, unlocking its significant commercial potential as a viable plant-based protein source.

The plant-based protein market was estimated to be valued at US$10.3 billion last year, that number is expected to reach US$15.6b by 2026, with the Asia Pacific projected to record the highest growth during this period, according to a report published in February.

WOA chief executive officer Ben Cole said the laboratory results were extremely encouraging and provided an excellent foundation to continue rapidly working towards proof-of-concept food and drink products with the patented lupin protein.

"Previous barriers for lupin to be used across a range of categories in the food sector related to its texture and capacity for gelling and thickening," Dr Cole said.

"WOA can now confirm that these initial barriers have been overcome, with early analysis illustrating functional benefits that include gelling, dispersibility and wettability.

"These attributes potentially make lupin suitable for plant-based meat alternatives, high protein noodles, protein enriched plant-based milks, and egg white replacer."

Those attributes also confirm WOA's ability to unlock lupin's commercial potential to be used as a sustainable food source, as less than four per cent of Australian Sweet Lupin is currently consumed by humans.

The results from food matrices research indicates that WOA's lupin protein has potential as an instantly soluble dairy replacement product for hot drinks and as a high protein ingredient in cold liquid nutrition and sports shakes.

On top of that, the lupin protein can also be texturised to resemble yoghurt or soft cheese.

"Preliminary testing also revealed that the lupin protein had a clean, neutral taste making it suitable for use in a wide range of fully formatted food products," Dr Cole said.

"The enhanced gelling and viscosity properties also mimic the mouth feel of meat and dairy analogues, these traits will be further tested in upcoming sensory and taste trials."

For lupin to become suitable for new applications in a wide range of food sectors, it's critical that the manufacturing process does not reduce any nutritional qualities when converting lupin into lupin protein concentrate.

Dr Cole said WOA was pleased to announce that this had been achieved.

"Nutritional analyses of the lupin protein showed that the production process did not reduce the nutritional quality of the protein or destroy any essential amino acids, all nine essential amino acids were available at desirable and balanced levels for adult nutrition," he said.

"Alkaloid levels were also well below the maximum permitted levels, no chemical residues were found and microbial counts were low, therefore samples are accredited as food grade.

"A protein content of 76pc has been achieved, with the lupin protein samples showing similar or higher protein levels than commercially available concentrates from other plant sources, including pea and soy."

The lupin protein showed a balanced range of amino acids with good levels of all nine key classes of amino acids.

Dietary fibre and essential fatty acids - omega 3 and 6 - were present at good levels and the protein exhibited traits of high digestibility when compared to other legumes such as soy.

Further investigation is currently underway by WOA to benchmark the lupin protein with other commercial plant-based protein concentrates.

Dr Cole said the initial testing would provide the framework for further sensory and taste testing, which would lead to the creation of one proof-of-concept food or drink product using the lupin protein.

"Version 1.0 of the Product Information Form has been developed to provide technical information for novel food development both in-house at WOA and for external food manufacturers," he said.

"Once finalised, WOA then aims to sign supply agreements with established plant-based protein brands and offer lupin protein as a plant-based protein ingredient with outstanding environmental credentials and unique techno-functionality.

"Food manufacturers can then develop and launch their own products globally.

"WOA will also develop, launch and market lupin protein products through its wholly-own consumer brand Dirty Clean Food, enabling multi-channel opportunities."